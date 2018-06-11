Pulse.ng logo
Eniola Badmus talks about dating Davido

Eniola Badmus "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself

Every celebrity has got that shocking untrue story they have heard about themselves that sometimes sounds really funny.

  • Published:
Eniola Badmus play

Eniola Badmus

(Pulse)
Eniola Badmus says the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself is her dating music star, Davido.

During an exclusive Interview with Pulse, the talented actress was asked about the most controversial thing she had ever heard about herself in the public and she went to reveal how people thought she was dating Davido.

"That is the funniest thing ever! Me dating davido. That's my brother, hmm hmm. At first, I think when people knew we were close at first, I think you can google it, a lot about it, they got used to us and they forget about it," she said.

Eniola Badmus play

Eniola Badmus

(Pulse)

 

During the interview, we got to ask Eniola about the status of her missing dog that was stolen a few months ago. She revealed that sadly, she hasn't been able to find him despite the ransom placed on him. She said obviously whoever took her dog doesn't need her money and won't be returning the dog.

Eniola Badmus play

Eniola Badmus

(Pulse)

ALSO READ: Eniola Badmus celebrates birthday with a friends over a private dinner

Eniola Badmus offers N200,000 for stolen dog

Eniola Badmus looking hot on her birthday play

Eniola Badmus looking hot on her birthday

(Instagram/eniola_badmus)

 

Back in January 2018, Eniola's dog, Cavalli was stolen and she was willing to give out N200,000 to whoever helped her find the dog. In a photo released by the actress via her Snapchat on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018, Eniola is seen with her dogs where she also captioned the photo with a public announcement.

"Public announcement: My Famous Dog Cavali has been stolen.......if found kindly call 07067990000 and get a reward of 200k," she wrote.

