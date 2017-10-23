Hello Monday enthusiasts, our man crush for this beautiful day is none other than Don Jazzy.

He probably doesn't need any introduction, he is apparently the biggest music producer from this side of the world. Anything he touches turns to gold!

Born Michael Collins Ajereh in Umuahia, Abia State, Don Jazzy attended the Federal Government College Lagos. After which he enrolled in Business Management Studies at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state.

His journey towards music started in 2000 when he visited London and his uncle had invited him to play the drums for the local church. Don Jazzy later went on to work with Solek, JJC, Kas, The 419 Squad and D'Banj.

He later created the record label, 'Mo' Hits' with D'banj and signed other artists like Wande Coal, Dr. Sid, D'Prince on its label. Don Jazzy was responsible for D'banj's "The Entertainer" album and Wande Coal's "Mushin to Mo'hits" album is said to be one of the best album to have ever been made in Nigeria.

After parting ways with D'banj in 2012, Don Jazzy formed the Mavin Record Label with new acts like Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, D'ija. Don Jazzy has been able to make these new names to become international superstars.

He has a number of nominations and awards to his shelf for his tremendous work and revolution in the music industry. Don Jazzy is known for his generosity on social media and humorous tweets and Instagram messages.