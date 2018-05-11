Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Did Davido just confirm Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's relationship?

It looks like Davido has solved the link to the missing puzzle surrounding the relationship between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in 'Ma lo' video shoot. play

If you've been wondering about the authenticity of the relationship between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, ladies, and gentlemen, it looks like Davido just blew their cover.

Let's break it down for you guys how we just might have uncovered the most rumoured relationship in the entertainment industry at the moment. So Davido took to his Twitter page on Friday, May 11, 2018, to promote his new song 'Assurance' and he tweeted.

"I give my baby lifetime insurance    #ASSURANCE out everywhere !!!." Wizkid immediately jumped on the tweet and replied him saying "I am looking for a sister o!"

 

We all know what Wizzy meant by that, well this is where Davido might have solved the remaining part of the puzzle as he swiftly replied Wizkid with a shocking reply.

Wizkid's tweet with Davido play

"Tiwa our sista ooo        STAR BOY !! ⭐️" Yes guys! This tweet alone has got to be the missing link to the insinuation that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are probably an item. Trust us to keep tabs on these guys.

ALSO READ: A timeline of the more than close friendship between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid

Wizkid spotted in a restaurant with Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage poses with the star boy himself, Wizkid play

Wizkid was spotted at a restaurant in Lagos with the first lady of Mavin records, Tiwa Savage. The two got into the restaurant and really caused a scene as fans and customers present cheered as they walked into the VIP section of the restaurant.

Wizkid joins Tiwa Savage while she performs at the Gidi culture Fest 5th edition on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Hard Rock cafe beach front, Oniru VI. play

With trips like this to restaurants, the rumours about the more than close relationship between Tiwa Savage and the 'Star Boy' himself will continue to grow. Recall that there have been speculations over what seems like a more than close friendship between this two.

