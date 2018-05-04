Wizkid spotted with Tiwa Savage in a restaurant (Video)

news

Wizkid was spotted at a restaurant in Lagos with the first lady of Mavin records, Tiwa Savage.

The two got into the restaurant and really caused a scene as fans and customers present cheered as they walked into the VIP section of the restaurant.

With trips like this to restaurants, the rumours about the more than close relationship between Tiwa Savage and the 'Star Boy' himself will continue to grow. Recall that there have been speculations over what seems like a more than close friendship between this two.

We first started to take a close look at the relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage during her last birthday. It was Tiwa's birthday on February 5, 2018, and as usual, everyone took out time to send out birthday wishes to the music star and then it was the turn of 'Starboy' him.

Wizkid didn't post just one but he posted five of Tiwa Savage's photos on his Instagram page! And he even went as far as calling her his 'Queen' This is something that he has never done for any singer, while some people said it was because of their 'close friendship,' others were a bit skeptical about it.

Then came the Gidifest which took place on Easter Friday, March 30, 2018, where all party lovers and Lagos ballers where in attendance to celebrate one of the biggest events of the year. Among the music stars who turned up to perform on stage were Tiwa Savage and Wizkid. First to come on stage was Tiwa Savage who looked sexy as usual and was later joined on stage by Wizkid which received a lot of cheers for the fans.

Just when we thought it was going to be the usual collaboration, as usual, the unexpected happened as Wikid drew Tiwa Savage close to himself and gave her a very cute kiss on her chin! Yes, guys if you think these are just mere signs of close friendship then how close are you to your friend of the opposite sex?