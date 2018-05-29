Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Dice Ailes reportedly acquires new crib (Video)

Dice Ailes Singer reportedly acquires new crib (Video)

Dice Ailes might have gotten himself a new crib and his record mates are excited about it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dice Ailes play

Dice Ailes

(Instagram/DiceAiles)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dices Ailes might the latest celebrity in town to own a house as it is been reported that he has just acquired a new crib.

This gist was made known on Monday, May 28, 2018, on rap icon, MI Abaga's Instagram stories page where he showed off the upcoming star's new crib. In the video, MI is seen praising the singer and acknowledging him for this big milestone.

Dice Ailes is yet to put up the photos of the crib in his own social media page for reasons best known to him but all we can say is a big congratulations to the singer.

Singer Dice Ailes gets himself a new house in Lagos

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

In 2018 alone we have seen a number of celebrities step up their game by becoming owners of houses which indeed is a good sign in the entertainment industry.

play

 

Mayorkun buys a new crib

play

Back in February 2018, Mayourkun joined the list of celebrities with homes as he showed off his newly acquired property.

The rising star dropped a hint on what looks like his new crib on his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, where he is seen standing beside a new house with the caption "Humble beginnings!"

ALSO READ: Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the1st time

Kiss Daniel reportedly acquires 2nd crib

play

 

In the case of Kiss Daniel, it was a situation of the singer acquiring his second in the space of just a few years. The music and hitmaker made this known on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, when he posted a photo of his latest addition to his properties via his Instagram page. The singer thanked his fans  for their support as he posed in front of the magnificent edifice

"All thanks to GOD      Bought my second house in Lagos from @thehavenhomes just 4years into the business, I want to say a huge thank you to my FANS. I pray we all succeed just the right way amen #FBI #Havenhomes," he captioned the photo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer's romantic link with Tiwa Savage intensifies after O2...bullet
2 Tekno Did Noble Igwe just shade singer, Lola Rae?bullet
3 Aisha Abimbola Late actress' husband speaks on tragic loss of his wifebullet

Related Articles

Runtown Singer identifies Tomi Thomas, Dice Ailes and Odunsi the Engine as artistes you should be listening to
Adekunle Gold Singer thrills audience during 'About30' album listening at Trace Live
Video Dice Ailes - 'Mr Biggs'
Dice Ailes Singer narrowly escapes being kidnapped
Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees list
M.I Abaga Everything you should know about rapper’s “Rendezvous” album
Video M.I Abaga - 'Your father' ft Dice Ailes
M.I Rapper to drop new album next month
Mayorkun Know all about singer's rise from underrated to Next Rated
Chocolate City Record label announces nationwide tour tagged, 'Control The Economy'

Celebrities

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Rapper helps break Guinness world record for largest paradise cocktail
Daniel Ademinokan and wife, Stella Damasus
Stella Damasus Actress' husband sends her cute message as they mark wedding anniversary
Mide Martins
Mide Martins Actress' husband says her bad friends almost ruined their marriage
Damilola Adegbite
Photo Of The Day Good girl gone bad, Damilola Adegbite