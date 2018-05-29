Dice Ailes reportedly acquires new crib (Video)

news

Dices Ailes might the latest celebrity in town to own a house as it is been reported that he has just acquired a new crib.

This gist was made known on Monday, May 28, 2018, on rap icon, MI Abaga's Instagram stories page where he showed off the upcoming star's new crib. In the video, MI is seen praising the singer and acknowledging him for this big milestone.

Dice Ailes is yet to put up the photos of the crib in his own social media page for reasons best known to him but all we can say is a big congratulations to the singer.

In 2018 alone we have seen a number of celebrities step up their game by becoming owners of houses which indeed is a good sign in the entertainment industry.

Mayorkun buys a new crib

Back in February 2018, Mayourkun joined the list of celebrities with homes as he showed off his newly acquired property.

The rising star dropped a hint on what looks like his new crib on his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, where he is seen standing beside a new house with the caption "Humble beginnings!"

Kiss Daniel reportedly acquires 2nd crib

In the case of Kiss Daniel, it was a situation of the singer acquiring his second in the space of just a few years. The music and hitmaker made this known on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, when he posted a photo of his latest addition to his properties via his Instagram page . The singer thanked his fans for their support as he posed in front of the magnificent edifice

"All thanks to GOD Bought my second house in Lagos from @thehavenhomes just 4years into the business, I want to say a huge thank you to my FANS. I pray we all succeed just the right way amen #FBI #Havenhomes," he captioned the photo.