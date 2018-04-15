news

Dayo Amusa has revealed the loss of her father.

The Nollywood actress shared the sad news via her Instagram page on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

ALSO READ: 5 things you probably don't know about talented actress

According to Information Nigeria, he died in the afternoon, at the Abule Oja Palace, in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

See her post below:

Three celebrities who have buried their parents in 2018

Dayo Amusa now joins a number of celebrities who have buried a parent since the beginning of 2018.

Burying a loved one is not something anyone envisages, not even celebrities who have the spotlight on them.

A number of celebrities have lost their parents and buried them this year, even though 2018 is still young. Some had private burial ceremonies while others invited friends to join them in honouring their parents.

We can't forget the likes of Toyin Aimakhu who wept uncontrollably at her dad's burial. Check out a number of celebrities who have buried their parents this year.

Olamide

Back in January 2018, Olamide broke the news of the death of his mother, Mrs. Adedeji. It came as a rude shock to everyone as no one saw that coming. More shocking was the fact it happened on the same day as the birthday of his son, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji.

However, on March 29, 2018, the body of the late superstar's mum was finally laid to rest at the Ikoyi cemetery . According to Goldmyne T.V., only close members of the family and the press were allowed to the funeral as it was held at a private ceremony.

Cossy Orjiakor

The very busty and sometimes controversial actress lost her father, Chief Orjiakor (aka Ukwa achi n’aka) in January 2018. She actually took to her Instagram page to announce the passing away of her father.

ALSO READ: 5 celebrities who scared us when they fell ill

Then in April 2018, the actress gave her father a befitting burial which was attended by close friends a number of colleagues from the entertainment industry. One of the actress' present at the occasion, Uche Elendu took to her Instagram page to praise Cossy giving her father a befitting burial.

Toyin Aimakhu

Toyin Aimakhu has got to be the most emotional one on this list as she wept uncontrollably during the burial of her late father . Siblings, family members, and friends of the actress gathered at Ibadan, Oyo state on Thursday, March 1, 2018, for the service of songs in honour of her father who passed away in October 2017 after a brief illness.

Toyin Abraham was inconsolable as her father was laid to rest with a number of family members around her who couldn't hold back the beautiful actress from crying.