Daddy Showkey visits couple with new born quadruplets

Daddy Showkey Couple blessed with quadruplet after 7 years of marriage gets a visit from singer

Daddy Showkey pays a visit to a couple who welcomed a set of quadruplets after seven years of marriage.

Daddy Showkey paid a courtesy visit to a couple who finally welcomed a set of quadruplets after seven years of marriage.

The veteran musician took to his Instagram page on Monday, February 5, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself and the couple with the babies. Daddy Showkey didn't miss words as he was excited about the birth of the babies.

"Who say God dey sleep, look at this family after 7 Years of marriage No Child but when God want to show is Power he blessed them with 4 boys , we always thank you      God ,Lagos State Government Officials to Says because the Children were not delivered in Lagos hospital them will not be celebrated che na una bi God after una go go for Church dey God name Congratulations to this great family #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #ajegunletotheworld #ajegunle," he wrote.

It is not clear if he went to see the couple with gifts but Daddy Showkey's presence with the couple must have brought a lot of smiles on the faces of the parents.

