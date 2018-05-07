Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Burna Boy, Nigeria's Reggae-dancehall sensation

#ManCrushMonday Burna Boy, Nigeria's Reggae-dancehall sensation

On our man crush Monday, we are crushing on the super-talented singer, Burna Boy.

  • Published:
Burna Boy opens up in an interview for SSENSE

Burna Boy opens up in an interview for SSENSE

(SSENSE)
On this beautiful Monday, the ladies are crushing on the singer with distinct voice, energy and vibe, Burna Boy.

Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy was born on 2 July 1991, in Port Harcourt, South-South Nigeria to a wealthy family. He moved to Lagos after his primary school education and attended Corona, Agbara, for his secondary education. His education was furthered in the UK. It was during this time that he found his true calling to be music.

Burna Boy returned to Nigeria to pursue his career in music and in 2010, he released the single 'Like To Party' which not only became a hit instantly also made him a household name in Nigeria.

Burna Boy's feature for SSENSE

Burna Boy's feature for SSENSE

(SSENSE)

 

In 2013,  he gained more airplay with songs like #Yawadey, Run My Race, Smoke Some Weed which really enjoyed massive attention. These songs got him nominated for several big awards including The Headies in 2013/2014.

Burna Boy wears a colourful shirt and khaki slacks for his feature with SSENSE

Burna Boy wears a colourful shirt and khaki slacks for his feature with SSENSE

(SSENSE)

ALSO READ: Burna Boy says Fela is the only who 'does' Afrobeats

During the award ceremony, Burna Boy was said to be very upset at losing the category of Next Rated to singer Sean Tizzle. Had he won, he would have been gifted a brand new car. Burna was reportedly so angry that he walked out of the ceremony after Sean Tizzle was announced, winner.

play

 

Burn Boy has a number of albums to his credit including the famous 'L.I.F.E.' and 'On A Spaceship' which really helped propel his career to becoming one of the biggest music talents from Africa.

Burna Boy play

Burna Boy

(Pulse.)

 

Ladies, if you are the type who would love to be with the rugged or let's say bad kind of guy, Burna Boy is your best pick as he is not only talented but a true representation of your Nigerian bad boy.

