Photo Of The Day :  AY looks so cool and calm

Photo Of The Day :  AY looks so cool and calm

AY the comedian letting us know that he is the new boss in town.

AY is the new mafia boss in town play

AY is the new mafia boss in town

(Instagram/Aycomedian)
When it comes to comedy, AY needs no introduction as he is not just a comedian but a mogul in the business.

AY on our photo of the day looks so cool and relaxed. He shows us that despite being a comedian he too can look cool with his stylish hat and expensive jacket.

AY is one comedian that has not only taken his talent across the country but has been able to take it outside the country. He has been able to expand the Nigeria comedy industry by creating a platform for upcoming comedians.

His recent move to the Nollywood industry has been so successful that his movies " 30 Days in Atlanta" and "10 Days in Suncity" have become one of the most successful movies ever to be made in Nigeria.

