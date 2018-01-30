Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

All you need to know about Dorcas Shola-Fapson

Dorcas Shola-Fapson All you need to know about the actress

Here are a number of things you need to know about Dorcas Shola-Fapson.

  Published:
Dorcas Shola Fapson play

Dorcas Shola Fapson

(Instagram )
Dorcas Shola-Fapson is a rising actress in Nigeria with so much talent to offer. She is unarguably one other prettiest celebrities and would be around for a long time to come.

Even though she has recently been engulfed in a molestation and rape accusation scandal, Dorcas is still that cutie everyone loves and we want to share with you all you need to know about the actress.

1. Early life

Dorcas Shola Fapson play

 Dorcas Shola Fapson

(Twitter)

 

Dorcas Shola-Fapson was born in North London, England in 1991. She was also raised there mainly by her father, as her mother passed away while she was 14 years old.

2. Education

Dorcas Shola Fapson play

 Dorcas Shola Fapson

(Instagram/NdaniTV)

 

After her secondary school education, Dorcas gained admission into the university where she graduated with a degree in Criminology. After her university degree, she decided to pursue her passion which was acting which led her to be given a full scholarship at the American Musical & Dramatic Academy in New York. She was cast as ‘Aunty Funke’ in the Afrobeats musical – Oliva Tweest.

3. Career

The Juice-Dorcas Shola Fapson play

The Juice returns with Dorcas Shola Fapson as new host

 

Dorcas Shola-Fapson journey to fame began when she moved back to Nigeria and starred in the hit MTV series 'Shuga.' Dorcas who joined the cast in the third season, in December 2013 became famous for her role as "Sophie" which she played excellently well. She later went on to become the host of Ndani TV's "The Juice." Dorcas Shola-Fapson has starred in some hit movies which include "Banana Island Ghost" and "My wife and I".

4. Controversy

play

 

Well, Dorcas Shola-Fapson has never been known to be a controversial celebrity, but we all know what comes with being a celebrity. On January 27, 2018, Dorcas Shola-Fapson broke the Internet when she dropped a video of her reportedly getting molested and almost being raped by a Taxify driver. The news spread so fast like a fire that everyone including other celebrities began to make comments about the issue. In a twist of events, the driver in question, Henry Nnaemeka came out to give his own side of the story which made the story a bit complicated. However, the driver has since filed a lawsuit against Dorcas Shola-Fapson.

