Dorcas Shola-Fapson escapes molestation from Taxify driver

Dorcas Shola-Fapson was allegedly almost raped and molested by a Taxify driver.

Dorcas Shola Fapson play

Dorcas Shola Fapson

(Instagram/DorcasSholaFapson)
Dorcas Shola-Fapson is presently counting her lucky stars as she narrowly escaped being molested by a Taxify driver.

According to the multi-talented OAP and actress, the driver of the cab, reportedly locked her in the car and drove her to a random house and tried to force her out of the car. Luckily for her, she had pepper spray with her which she emptied on his eyes.

Dorcas posted receipts form the trip, the photo of the alleged driver, the pepper spray she used and caption them with a quote on her Snapchat.

 

"Thank God I alwaysssss have my Pepper spray!! Emptied that shit in his eyes!!! Like wtf! He fully locked me in his car and drove to a random house then tried to dry me into it!!!! I'm home now guys, I'm fine. But i was fuvking shaking!" she wrote.

Dorcas Shola Fapson play

 Dorcas Shola Fapson

(Twitter)

 

Pulse contacted Taxify to find out what really transpired between their staff and the On-Air personality. A rep from the company, said they have reached out to both parties and their lawyers are trying to get the driver prosecuted.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of this incident. Please be advised that we have reached out to parties and we our lawyers are in the process of petitioning the law enforcement agencies to take action against this driver. 

Taxify has a zero tolerance policy against any sort of harassment or violence and we are well aware of the responsibility that comes with ensuring your safety at all times and on all trips. We are still doing our own investigations so nothing has been said yet," he said in an e-mail.

Back in 2016, the delectable actress took over as the host of Ndani's TV show, "The Juice" from OAP, Toolz.

