2Baba does not joke with his family

2Face Idibia Singer wants you to know he takes his family seriously

2Baba stated that he is more focused on being a better person as a role model to his kids.

  • Published:
2face Idibia at Pulse Nigeria as CEO of Ringier, Marc Walder visits

2face Idibia at Pulse Nigeria as CEO of Ringier, Marc Walder visits.

(Pulse)
2Face Idibia has recently reinforced what we already know; He takes his family very seriously.

The legendary singer who is currently in Port Harcourt for Dare to Mix festival, said this during a recent radio interview, emphasising that his family is the most important thing to him at this point.

Singer had an epiphany before marrying wife, Annie

2Baba said that since getting married to Nollywood actress, Annie, and starting a family, his priorities have changed.

TuFace and Annie have come a long way together...

TuFace and Annie have come a long way together...

(Bella Naija)

 

He stated that he is more focused on being a better person as a role model to his kids.

The "African Queen" crooner also added that it is important for him to take care of himself and stay healthy as he needs to live for his kids and not just for himself.

Speaking on the importance of family, he stressed that being a supportive parent is very important.

"If my kids want to go into music, I will support them. Some of them are already displaying acting and singing talents."

play

 

Watch star sing to Annie Idibia on their wedding anniversary

The singer is reportedly currently in the city of Port Harcourt for the Dare to Mix Festival sponsored by Campari which is taking place at the Port Harcourt mall.

2face's kids

2face's kids

(Instagram )
2face's four kids

2face's four kids

(Linda Ikeji)

 

The MTV Europe Music Awards winner currently has seven children from four different women including Macaulay.

