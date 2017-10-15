2Baba does not joke with his family

2Face Idibia has recently reinforced what we already know; He takes his family very seriously.

The legendary singer who is currently in Port Harcourt for Dare to Mix festival, said this during a recent radio interview, emphasising that his family is the most important thing to him at this point.

2Baba said that since getting married to Nollywood actress, Annie, and starting a family, his priorities have changed.

He stated that he is more focused on being a better person as a role model to his kids.

The "African Queen" crooner also added that it is important for him to take care of himself and stay healthy as he needs to live for his kids and not just for himself.

Speaking on the importance of family, he stressed that being a supportive parent is very important.

"If my kids want to go into music, I will support them. Some of them are already displaying acting and singing talents."

The singer is reportedly currently in the city of Port Harcourt for the Dare to Mix Festival sponsored by Campari which is taking place at the Port Harcourt mall.

The MTV Europe Music Awards winner currently has seven children from four different women including Macaulay.