Yul Edochie :  Actor's rep confirms his run as Anambra state governor 2017

Pulse Celebs reached out to the actor's manager Alex who said his governorship declaration is not a stunt.

  • Published:
Yul Edochie, during a movie shoot in Johannesburg, South Africa

(Instagram)

Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie is gunning for the Anambra state governor's seat.

The act took to social media today Friday, July 14, 2017, to make this known. He wrote alongside a political photo post of himself, "My name is Yul Edochie. And I'm running for Governor of Anambra State. 2017. #TheLastBusStop."

play Yul Edochie unveils plans to run as Anambra state governor (Instagram)

According to him, he has a plan for restructuring the life of his people by aspiring for a governorship seat. "We need a new brand of Leaders who will put the masses first. The older ones have failed us for too long...

They have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!!,"  he added.

Pulse Celebs reached out to the actor's manager Alex who said his governorship declaration is not a stunt. According to him, Yul's political party would be announced next month. "That's correct. He hasn't been announced yet until next month."

(Twitter)

 

Named after Russian actor, Yul Brynner, Yul Edochie was born on January 7, 1982.

He is known for his role in movies like "Palace Maid," "Royal Maid," "Sarafina" among others.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts from University of Port Harcourt and is the last child of veteran actor Pete Edochie.

Yul made his Nollywood debut in 2005 in the film titled "The Exquires" alongside the Late Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa, he however got his break in 2007, in the movie "Wind Of Glory."

