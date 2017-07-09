Nigerian pop singer Paul Okoye of Psquare is now the father of a new set of twins- a boy and a girl.

Paul Okoye announced the good news today, Sunday, July 9, 2017 on his Instagram account. "God!! Na me be dis!!?...#twins #papaejima #babaibeji #babayanbiu #doubledouble what else can I say God we thank you now the house is complete full house soon let me come and be going to #church" he wrote.

The new set of twins in the Okoye family were delivered in Atlanta, USA.

Back in March 2017, Pulse broke the news that Paul Okoye and his wife were expecting twins . An insider who is close to the couple told Pulse that Anita should be four or five months along and will be having her twins in the United States.

Friends of the couple started congratulating Anita Okoye on her Instagram page in March. In one of the congratulatory messages, Anita Okoye was called 'Mama Ejima' which means 'mother of twins'. It sure seems the Okoye family is getting ready for another set of twins.

The couple who tied the knot 3 years ago are already parents to 4-year-old Andre. Paul's older brother who doubles as his manager, Jude Okoye recently threw a baby shower for his wife who is expecting their second child .

The proud dad-to-be threw his wife a baby shower on Saturday, July 1, 2017 and it was a wonderful event filled with laughter and joy. The duo will be welcoming their second child anytime soon.