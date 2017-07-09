Home > Celebrities >

Paul Okoye :  Pop singer welcomes twins

Paul Okoye Pop singer welcomes twins

Paul Okoye who is a twin himself is now the father of twins, a boy and girl

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paul Okoye and Anita at their traditional wedding play

Paul Okoye and Anita at their traditional wedding

(Instagram)

Phyno Rapper makes acting debut, joins cast of Genevieve Nnaji's "Lion Heart"
AY Live 2017 See celebrities slay casual styles for the event
Akon Senegalese reportedly signed 8 Nigerian music creatives to Konvict Muzik
AY Live 2017 Fans shuts down Eko hotel for comedy show
Glo Mega Music Tour Yemi Alade, Olamide more thrill audience as Glo shells Asaba with 6 show stoppers
Psquare Peter, Paul score a positive Highlife hit in 'Nobody ugly'
Peter Okoye Singer makes acting debut in Genevieve Nnaji's "Lion Heart"
Psquare This is why Peter and Paul Okoye are better than each other
Open Confession Billionaire kidnap kingpin names victims, amounts collected
One Africa Music Fest Africa music showcase returns to Brooklyn New York for its fourth instalment
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian pop singer Paul Okoye of Psquare is now the father of a new set of twins- a boy and a girl.

Paul Okoye announced the good news today, Sunday, July 9, 2017 on his Instagram account. "God!! Na me be dis!!?...#twins #papaejima #babaibeji #babayanbiu #doubledouble        what else can I say             God we thank you      now the house is complete    full house soon   let me come and be going to #church" he wrote.

Paul Okoye's twins play

Paul Okoye's twins

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

The new set of twins in the Okoye family were delivered in Atlanta, USA.

Back in March 2017, Pulse broke the news that Paul Okoye and his wife were expecting twins. An insider who is close to the couple told Pulse that Anita should be four or five months along and will be having her twins in the United States.

Anita Okoye with husband Paul and son Andre play

Anita Okoye with husband Paul and son Andre

(Instagram)

 

Friends of the couple started congratulating Anita Okoye on her Instagram page in March. In one of the congratulatory messages, Anita Okoye was called 'Mama Ejima' which means 'mother of twins'. It sure seems the Okoye family is getting ready for another set of twins. 

play

The couple who tied the knot 3 years ago are already parents to 4-year-old Andre.  Paul's older brother who doubles as his manager, Jude Okoye recently threw a baby shower for his wife who is expecting their second child.

Jude Okoye and wife, Ify at their baby shower play

Jude Okoye and wife, Ify at their baby shower

(LindaIkeji.com)

 

The proud dad-to-be threw his wife a baby shower on Saturday, July 1, 2017 and it was a wonderful event filled with laughter and joy. The duo will be welcoming their second child anytime soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer's baby mama blasts Tekno and Davidobullet
2 Remi Oshodi Surutu Tears as actress' daughter is laid to rest [VIDEO]bullet
3 Robert Kardashian Reality star shares naked photos of 'cheating'...bullet

Celebs

Funsho Adeolu
Badoo Deadly activities of cult group cause fear among Nollywood stars
Remi Oshodi Surutu and late daughter, Ayo
Celebrity Weekly Recap Remi Surutu loses daughter, Chika Ike goes to Harvard
Humblesmith in princely photo
Humblesmith Singer never had sex till he got to Lagos
Mr Ibu doesn't want Tonto Dikeh's kiss
Photo Of The Day Mr Ibu doesn't want Tonto Dikeh's kiss