Eniola Badmus recovers fully, comes for haters

Now that Eniola Badmus is back on her feet, she wishes her haters exactly what they wish her.

Contrary to morbid speculation, Eniola Badmus is hale and hearty and she fully intends to remain that way.

After revealing that she was hospitalised due to ill health, the Nollywood actress was forced to endure negative comments from haters on social media over her health and how she would end up.

Now that she is back on her feet, she wishes them exactly what they wish her.

She took to social media to thank her fans that cared enough to reach out to her as well as pray for her.

Badmus only recently lost her father and obviously has enough to deal without the additional burden of negative comments.

