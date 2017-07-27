Home > Celebrities >

Don Jazzy weighs in on Diezani theft scandal

The music producer took to Twitter today Thursday, July 27, 2017, to ask if God will forgive Diezani if she pleads for forgiveness.

Don Jazzy play

Don Jazzy

(Instagram)

Just like Aremu Afolayan, Mavin boss Don Jazzy has weighed in on former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke's money laundering probe.

He tweeted, "So if Diezani should say "GOD forgive me" will her soul be saved last last? Ahh this life."

play Don Jazzy asks if God would forgive Diezani Alison-Madueke (Twitter)

 

His public outcry comes after Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Aremu Afolayan, rained curses on Diezani after he learned over  N27 trillion, was recovered from Diezani recently.

 

The movie star spared no words on the former Minister of Petroleum. Meanwhile, the United States has revealed damning details of how former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, allegedly laundered $144 million.

According to US authorities, the former minister lavished millions of her illicit wealth on landed properties, furniture and artworks.

Diezani's Banana Island property play

Diezani's Banana Island property

(@APCNigeria/Twitter)

 

The United States is seeking an order in court to forfeit funds and assets worth $144m that the former minister acquired as part of "an international conspiracy to obtain lucrative business opportunities in the Nigerian oil and gas sector."

Diezani looted from the country's treasury, colluding with two associates, Kolawole Aluko and Jide Omokore who helped her to launder "the proceeds of the illicit business opportunities into and through the United States."

On Wednesday, July 19, Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Lagos state Federal High Court ordered the interim forfeiture of the embattled former minister's Banana Island estate property in Lagos.

