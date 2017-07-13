Home > Celebrities >

D'banj celebrates dad at 70

D'banj Singer celebrates dad at 70

The music star has a lot going on for him this year, what with the birth of his son, Danielthethird and the berth of his entertainment outfit, D Cream Records.

D'banj celebrates dad at 70

D'banj celebrates dad at 70

(instagram)

D'banj is celebrating his dad on his new milestone of turning 70-years-old.

The Koko master took to Instagram to share a few words, marking his dad's birthday.

play

 

He captioned a photo of himself and his dad, writing, "And to the Real Koko master, my perfect Role Model, my father Celebrating 70years of Grace. I Love you, Dad!Wow! that Bible big O!!"

D'banj's dad turns 70 play

D'banj's dad turns 70

(instagram)

 

The music star has a lot going on for him this year, what with the birth of his son, Danielthethird and the berth of his entertainment outfit, D Cream Records.

Big congrats to him.

