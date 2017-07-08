Home > Buzz >

D'banj announces berth of DCream Records

D'banj announces berth of DCream Records

D'banj has announced the berth of a new record label, DCream Records on Friday, July 7, 2017 via his Instagram page.

The singer posted a picture with DCREAMRECORDS boldly inscribed on a black background at about 9pm Nigerian time to announce the berth of the music label.

He wrote: "7:7:17 a dream that started on paper and went live today exactly a year ago, to help CREATIVE talents find their Dreams across Nigeria.

"A year later it has become the channel that I was looking for in 2012, It has gotten a Global Label Distribution Deal for my people (African Talents) to birth the Label @DCREAMRECORDS and has just been Valued above a $100 million Dollars.

"I'm so humbled, just want to thank God, my family, my FANs, ACS, critics and my partners. and i want to tell you no matter what, believe in God and Believe in yourself! #kingdonCome."

This is coming days after the singer the art cover of his new album, KingDonCome.

D'banj has continued to empower youths with the C.R.E.A.M platform which was unveiled last year.

