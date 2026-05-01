Nigerian labourers holding protest placards demanding fair wages and an end to oppressionduring a May Day rally.

Nigerian labourers holding protest placards demanding fair wages and an end to oppressionduring a May Day rally.

Workers’ Day parade in Nigeria: History, significance & the struggle for a living wage

Why do Nigerian workers march on May 1st? Explore the history of the Workers' Day parade, the role of the NLC and TUC, and its impact on the minimum wage.

NLC and TUC members marching at Eagle Square Abuja for Workers Day Parade 2026.

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SUMMARY

The May Day parade is a display of solidarity among Nigerian workers across various sectors, organised primarily by the NLC and TUC.

Officially recognised as a national holiday in 1981, it combines celebration with protest, highlighting both achievements and challenges of Nigerian workers.

The event remains a key platform for labour unions to demand better wages and working conditions.

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Every May 1st, the streets of Nigeria’s state capitals and the iconic Eagle Square in Abuja transform into a sea of branded T-shirts, waving banners, and rhythmic marching.

To a casual observer, the Workers’ Day Parade looks like a colourful festival. To the Nigerian labourer, however, it is a high-stakes display of "Industrial Muscle."

According to historical records, May Day is a global phenomenon, but in Nigeria, it carries a unique weight tied to the nation's economic and political growth.

The origins: A victory won, not given

Nigerian workers in red NLC vests waving flags during a May Day solidarity march.

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While May Day (International Workers' Day) commemorates the 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago, its roots in Nigeria are tied to the country’s own democratic and economic struggle.

The tradition did not start at Independence in 1960. Instead, it was birthed by the grit of trade unions during the Second Republic.

1980: The Kano State Government, led by the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), became the first to defy the federal norm and declare May 1st a holiday.

1981: Following a massive nationwide general strike led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a higher minimum wage, President Shehu Shagari officially declared May 1st a National Public Holiday to appease the growing power of organised labour.

Also Read: 14 African countries with higher minimum wages than Nigeria in 2026

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The power players: Who organises the parade?

NLC President Joe Ajaero delivering the Workers' Day address to labor unions at a rally in Nigeria.

The parade is a joint venture between the two umbrella bodies of Nigerian labour. Though they often march side-by-side, they represent different tiers of the workforce:

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC): The largest federation, representing the "rank and file" workers—teachers, factory workers, civil servants, and technicians.

Trade Union Congress (TUC): This body represents "Senior Staff" associations—management-level employees and professionals in specialised sectors.

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When the NLC and TUC presidents stand together on the podium at Eagle Square, it signals total solidarity, showing the government that the workforce is united from the factory floor to the executive office.

Why do they march?

Members of a Nigerian labour union in green-branded shirts marching during the Workers' Day parade.

If you attend a parade in Lagos, Port Harcourt, or Abuja, you will witness a highly symbolic sequence of events:

1. The march past and the salute

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Different unions (e.g., NUT for teachers, NUPENG for oil workers) dress in customised uniforms.

As they pass the podium where the Governor or President stands, they offer the Solidarity Salute (a raised clenched fist) symbolising their refusal to be broken by economic hardship.

2. The "Solidarity Forever" Anthem

The air is filled with the sound of the labour movement’s official anthem. Singing this song is a ritual designed to boost morale and remind workers of their collective power.

3. The Presentation of the "Charter of Demands"

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This is the most critical part of the day. The labour leaders give speeches and hand over a physical document called the Charter of Demands to the government representative.

This document typically outlines:

Adjustments to the National Minimum Wage.

Demands for better social security and pension payments.

Calls for the fixing of local refineries or a reduction of electricity tariffs.

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Why the parade matters in today’s Nigeria

In recent years, the parade has shifted from a celebration of work to a platform for economic survival.

Today, the parade is the primary stage for the argument that a "Minimum Wage" is no longer enough.

Labour leaders use the May Day rally to demand a "Living Wage", one that accounts for the current realities of inflation and the rising cost of transportation and food.

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In Nigeria, the Workers' Day parades are simply a public display of unity, celebration, and advocacy for better working conditions.