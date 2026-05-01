Chinese court rules companies cannot fire workers simply to replace them with AI

A Chinese court has ruled that companies cannot dismiss employees solely to replace them with artificial intelligence, marking a major development in the global debate over AI and jobs.

Chinese court rules firms cannot fire workers solely to replace them with AI

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Case involved a tech employee dismissed after AI-related restructuring

Court says automation does not override labour protection laws

Ruling may shape future global debates on AI and job security

A court in China has ruled that companies cannot legally dismiss employees simply because they want to replace them with artificial intelligence tools , in a decision that is drawing global attention amid growing concerns over AI-driven job losses.

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The ruling was delivered by the Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court after a technology worker sued his employer for wrongful dismissal following an internal restructuring linked to AI automation.

President Xi Jinping

According to reports, the employee worked in AI quality assurance and was earning about 25,000 yuan monthly before the company introduced AI systems that reduced the need for parts of his role. The company allegedly attempted to move him into a lower-paying position after automating aspects of the work.

When the employee rejected the demotion and salary reduction, he was dismissed, prompting him to challenge the decision in court.

In its judgment, the court ruled that while companies are free to adopt artificial intelligence and automation technologies, such changes do not automatically justify terminating workers without complying with labour protection laws.

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The judges reportedly stated that AI adoption is a business decision and not a legal basis to bypass workers’ rights. The court also said employers should explore options such as reassignment, retraining, or proper compensation instead of dismissing workers solely for cost-cutting purposes linked to automation.

The company had argued that the introduction of AI represented a “major change in circumstances” under Chinese labour law. However, the court rejected that claim, saying replacing human labour with AI does not on its own make a dismissal lawful.

The decision has generated significant discussion online and among labour experts, especially as businesses around the world increasingly adopt AI systems capable of handling tasks previously done by humans.

The ruling could become an important reference point in future labour disputes involving artificial intelligence and workplace automation, particularly in sectors such as technology, finance, customer service, and media.

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The case also highlights growing concerns globally over how governments and legal systems will balance technological advancement with employment protection as AI continues to expand rapidly across industries.