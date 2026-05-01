May Day 2026: NLC begins nationwide protest, demands ₦154,000 minimum wage

Organized Labour (NLC/TUC) has abandoned stadium celebrations for nationwide protests this May Day 2026. As the ₦70,000 wage becomes a "relic", workers are hitting the streets to demand a new ₦154,000 adjustment to combat skyrocketing poverty and insecurity.

Nigeria is witnessing the birth of the “working destitute".

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This May Day, 2026, while many state governors are waiting in near-empty stadiums for traditional parades, the people who actually run the country have taken to the streets.

The ₦70,000 minimum wage, once a hard-fought victory, has become a "nostalgic relic of 2024" that can no longer feed a family.

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The great stadium boycott

Under the theme “Insecurity and Poverty: Bane of Decent Work", union leaders argued that there is nothing to "celebrate" when workers are neither safe nor solvent.

Across several state capitals, the usual pageantry of march-pasts in front of government officials was replaced by defiant processions.

Labour leaders maintain that you cannot toast to the “dignity of labour" with administrations that have failed to fully implement the 2024 Wage Act.

Also Read: 14 African countries with higher minimum wages than Nigeria in 2026

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From ₦70,000 to ₦154,000: The new minimum wage demand

NLC declares nationwide protest over poverty wage and insecurity

While the ₦70,000 wage was the flashpoint of 2025, the reality of 2026 has shifted the goalposts.

Organised Labour is now pushing for a ₦154,000 adjustment, citing a "formalised poverty" caused by an inflationary spiral and the rising cost of basic survival.

The NLC argues that the ₦70,000 figure has been swallowed by:

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The "Ransom Tax": The high cost and danger of travelling for work in an insecure climate.

Hyper-Inflation: A market reality that has made the 2024 pay scale insufficient for basic nutrition.

Non-Implementation: Several states have still not applied "consequential adjustments" for senior civil servants or local government staff.

The protests highlight the rise in the number of full-time employees who remain below the poverty line.

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Union officials noted that many workers can no longer afford transportation to reach their places of employment, effectively rendering their jobs a "service to poverty".

"Work cannot be ‘decent’ if the worker is hunted by insecurity, and labour cannot be ‘productive’ if the labourer is hungry," a joint union statement read.

By shunning government-hosted receptions, the NLC and TUC have signalled a move toward "radical accountability".

As the "Walk of Shame" continues in states where wages remain unpaid or unadjusted, the federal and state governments face a critical choice.

With the social contract under extreme pressure, the streets of Nigeria have today become the only legitimate venue for the working class to find its voice.

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