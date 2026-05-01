China removes import tax on Nigerian goods to boost trade

Nigerian agricultural exports like cocoa, ginger, and cashew nuts set for easier access to Chinese markets after China removes import tariffs for African countries, including Nigeria

Nigerian agricultural exports like cocoa, ginger, and cashew nuts set for easier access to Chinese markets after China removes import tariffs for African countries, including Nigeria

China removes import tariffs on goods from Nigeria and other African nations, opening up a bigger market for Nigerian exports like cocoa, ginger, and cashews.

China has removed import taxes on Nigerian goods, making exports cheaper and more competitive.

Products like cocoa, ginger, sesame, and cashews are expected to benefit the most.

The move could boost jobs, increase exports, and attract investment in Nigeria.

Exporters must still meet China’s strict quality and safety standards to access the market.

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China has officially removed import tariffs on goods coming from Nigeria and over 50 other African countries, a move that could make it easier for Nigerian products to enter one of the world’s biggest markets.

The new policy, which started on May 1, applies to countries that have diplomatic ties with China, including Nigeria. It means Nigerian exports will no longer pay import duties when entering China, as long as they meet the required standards.

This is expected to benefit key Nigerian exports like sesame seeds, ginger, cashew nuts, and cocoa, which are already in demand in China.

Xi Jinping is the current President of the People's Republic of China, holding office since March 14, 2013

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Chinese authorities explained that this move is part of a bigger plan to strengthen trade with African countries and support economic growth on both sides. The policy expands an earlier arrangement that only covered 33 of Africa’s poorest countries, now including 20 more nations like Nigeria.

For everyday Nigerians, this could mean more demand for locally produced goods, especially in agriculture and raw materials. Experts say removing tariffs will reduce costs for buyers in China, making Nigerian products more competitive.

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Analysts also believe this could:

Increase export volumes from Nigeria

Create jobs in farming, processing, and logistics

Encourage businesses to improve product quality

Attract more investment into agriculture and manufacturing

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Nigerian exporters must meet strict quality, safety, and inspection standards set by China

However, there’s a catch. Nigerian exporters must meet strict quality, safety, and inspection standards set by China. Without that, the goods won’t be accepted.

The policy could also push Nigeria to move beyond just exporting raw materials. With higher demand, there may be more opportunities to process goods locally before exporting, which adds more value and creates more jobs.

Chinese officials say they will support African businesses through trade events like the China International Import Expo and the Canton Fair, helping them connect with buyers.

The zero-tariff deal is also part of ongoing talks for a bigger trade agreement between China and African countries, aimed at reducing barriers even further.

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