Cambridge Returns Legal Ownership of 116 Benin Artefacts to Nigeria

Cambridge University officially transfers ownership of 116 looted Benin artefacts to the NCMM. Read the full details.

On February 9, 2026, the University of Cambridge formally transferred the legal ownership of 116 Benin artefacts to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM). This move turns years of discussions, requests, and promises into a legally binding decision, backed by approval from the UK Charity Commission.

The decision was announced by Cambridge a day earlier and follows a formal request submitted by the NCMM in January 2022. After reviewing the claim, the University’s Council supported the transfer, and authorisation was granted by the UK Charity Commission, clearing the final legal hurdle.

What exactly is being returned?

A brass leopard attached by the head to a chain.

In total, 116 items are covered by the transfer. While they are often referred to broadly as the Benin Bronzes, the collection goes beyond bronze alone. Most of the objects are made of brass, but the group also includes ivory and wooden sculptures, reflecting the range of materials used by Benin artists at the time.

Most of the artefacts will be physically returned to Nigeria once logistics are finalised. However, 17 specific pieces will remain at Cambridge’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology (MAA) on a three-year loan. During this period, they will stay on public display and be used for teaching and research before eventually returning to Nigeria.

Cambridge has been clear about this arrangement, framing it as temporary and tied to educational access rather than ownership.

How the artefacts left Benin

1897 Punitive Expedition

The objects were taken in February 1897 during the British military attack on Benin City, commonly referred to as the “Punitive Expedition.” British soldiers looted thousands of artworks and cultural objects after sacking the city, following a violent trade dispute the month before.

These artefacts later found their way into museums across the UK, Europe, and the United States. Cambridge’s MAA is one of several institutions that have held Benin material taken during that period.

The timing of this decision

This transfer is part of a wider pattern rather than a one-off event. Since 2021, Nigerian authorities have secured the return of several looted artefacts, as well as commitments for future returns. Late last year, for example, the Boston Museum returned two stolen artefacts to Nigeria.

For the Cambridge case, the approval by the UK Charity Commission gives the transfer formal backing under UK law, something that has historically slowed down or blocked similar efforts.

Cambridge has also pointed out that its decision aligns with commitments made by other museums in the UK, the US, and Europe, as pressure grows for institutions to address how colonial-era collections were acquired.

Years of dialogue behind the scenes

According to the University, this decision follows more than a decade of engagement with Nigerian stakeholders. The MAA has been involved in research projects and discussions with representatives of the Benin Royal Court, Nigerian academics, artists, and government officials.

A brass-decorated bracelet

Curators from Cambridge have visited Benin City since 2018, meeting the Oba, members of the royal court, and cultural representatives. The University hosted the Benin Dialogue Group in 2017 and welcomed NCMM and Royal Court representatives to Cambridge in 2021.

Professor Nicholas Thomas, Director of the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, described the process as deeply collaborative:

“Over the period, support has mounted, nationally and internationally, for the repatriation of artefacts that were appropriated in the context of colonial violence. This return has been keenly supported across the University community.”

The Nigerian perspective

The NCMM is operating under a management agreement with the Benin Royal Palace, reflecting a shift in how returned artefacts are being handled and governed. The role of the federal government was also key, with the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, acknowledged for helping finalise the process in early 2026.

Olugbile Holloway, Director-General of the NCMM, described the transfer as a turning point. "This development marks a pivotal point in our dialogue with the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of Cambridge and it is our hope that this will spur other museums to head in a similar direction.”

Benin bronze head

Holloway also touched on the deeper meaning of the return, saying it is not only about bringing physical objects home, but about restoring pride and dignity lost in 1897.