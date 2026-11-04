10 things Nigerians living, working or planning to relocate to the UK should know about the enw immigration rules.

10 things Nigerians living, working or planning to relocate to the UK should know about the enw immigration rules.

UK changes immigration rules: 10 things Nigerians living, working or planning to relocate should know

The UK government announced the Earned Settlement policy, raising standard permanent residency qualifying times from five to 10 years. Discover the 10 critical changes affecting Nigerian migrants, students, and care workers.

The UK plans to increase the standard settlement qualifying period from five to 10 years under its new Earned Settlement policy.

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Some high earners and eligible public service workers may qualify after three or five years, while certain immigration breaches could lead to a 20-year wait.

The changes could affect Nigerians already living in the UK, international students, care workers, refugees and people planning to relocate.

The UK government is changing the rules for qualifying for permanent residence, meaning many people who expected to settle after five years may now have to wait twice as long.

Announced on November 2, 2026, the new Earned Settlement policy makes the waiting period depend on factors such as income, employment, public service and immigration history.

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The changes will affect Nigerians and other migrants already living in the UK, as well as those planning to relocate. Here are 10 things to know.

1. Most migrants will have to wait 10 years for permanent residence

1. Most migrants will have to wait 10 years for permanent residence

Under the new policy, the standard qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) will increase from five to 10 years.

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ILR allows eligible migrants to live and work in the UK without a time limit. It also provides greater security than a temporary visa and can be an important step towards British citizenship.

The government says migrants will now have to demonstrate that they have contributed to the country rather than qualify mainly through the time they have spent there.

2. Some migrants can still qualify after three or five years

Not everyone will have to wait 10 years. The government has introduced shorter routes for people who meet certain income or professional requirements.

Three years: People earning more than £125,140 annually and eligible applicants under certain high-talent visa routes.

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Five years: People earning more than £50,271, provided they meet the earnings test, and certain healthcare and education workers, including doctors, nurses and teachers.

Ten years: The standard route for most other eligible migrants.

Twenty years: People who have breached immigration rules, including overstaying.

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The shorter routes have specific eligibility conditions. For example, the five-year income route requires applicants to earn above the threshold for three of the previous five years. The three-year route also has an earnings test.

3. Nigerians already living in the UK could be affected

The changes are not limited to people who arrive after the announcement. The rules in force when someone applies for settlement will generally determine their eligibility, meaning some migrants already in the UK could face a longer wait.

There is no blanket exemption for everyone who arrived under the previous five-year system.

However, the government has confirmed that people who already hold ILR will not lose it because of the reforms. Existing visas will also not automatically be cancelled.

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4. Time spent studying in the UK will not count towards the new settlement period

Time spent on a Student visa or Graduate visa will generally not count towards the 10-year qualifying period.

For example, completing a three-year degree and then spending 18 months on a Graduate visa will not automatically bring someone closer to the required 10 years.

There is also a separate change to the Graduate visa. From January 1, 2027, most graduates applying for the visa will receive 18 months instead of two years. Doctoral graduates will continue to qualify for three years.

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This means international students planning to remain in the UK after graduation may need to consider another qualifying visa route.

5. Care workers face different rules, depending on when they arrived

The UK stopped recruiting care workers from overseas under the care worker visa route in July 2025. However, some Nigerians who entered the route earlier will receive transitional protection.

Care workers who joined the route before May 12, 2025, and have remained in sponsored employment earning at least £25,000 annually may still qualify for settlement after five years, provided they meet the other requirements.

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Some workers who received their visas before the cut-off but did not meet the employment conditions may be offered another five-year visa. This would allow them to find a legitimate employer rather than remain tied to their previous sponsor.

Certain healthcare and education workers, including some nursing auxiliaries and teaching assistants, will also receive transitional arrangements.

6. Some family members of British citizens will retain the five-year route

Partners, parents and children of British citizens will retain their existing five-year route, subject to the applicable requirements.

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The government has also said that Hong Kong British Nationals (Overseas) and members of the armed forces will keep their current settlement pathways.

7. Refugees could wait between five and 30 years

People who arrive through government-approved safe and legal routes will be able to apply after five years. Other refugees will generally face a 20-year qualifying period, which can be reduced to 10 years if they work or study.

Those who enter through clandestine routes, including small boats, could face an additional 10 years, taking the period to as long as 30 years.

The rules also affect people who claimed asylum before March 2, 2026. The government says they will move to the new Core Protection arrangements rather than automatically retain the previous five-year settlement route.

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8. Migrants will face stricter requirements

Completing the required number of years will not automatically guarantee settlement. Applicants will also have to meet new minimum conditions.

The proposed requirements include:

Criminal record: Certain adult criminal outcomes, including fines, community sentences and cautions, could prevent someone from obtaining settlement.

English proficiency: Applicants will generally need to demonstrate English at B2 level, an upper-intermediate standard under the Common European Framework of Reference.

Government debts: Applicants will be expected to have cleared outstanding debts to the British government, including relevant unpaid taxes.

Economic contribution: Applicants will need to demonstrate sustained earnings or National Insurance contributions under the applicable requirements.

Life in the UK test: Applicants will also have to pass the test, which assesses knowledge of British history, culture, government and everyday life.

Exemptions will apply to some groups, including children, people aged 65 and above, and people unable to meet the requirement because of a physical or mental condition.

9. Claiming benefits could delay settlement

Migrants who have claimed certain public funds within the five years before applying will be disqualified from the three-, five- and 10-year settlement routes.

They will need to complete five continuous years without claiming those benefits before applying. Those who continue to claim could eventually face a 20-year qualifying period.

This is separate from the 20-year route for people who breach immigration rules.

10. The changes are not yet in force

Although the government announced the policy on November 2, 2026, the new settlement rules have not taken effect.

The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, told Parliament that changes to the Immigration Rules would begin to be published in December 2026, with implementation expected throughout 2027.

This means eligible migrants can still apply under the existing rules while they remain in force. Anyone approaching the end of their qualifying period should check their eligibility and consider getting regulated immigration advice before making decisions.

What Nigerians should do

Nigerians already in the UK should check their visa category, how much time they have spent on qualifying visas and whether they meet the current settlement requirements.