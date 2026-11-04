Advertisement

VIDEO: Trump says he'll move to Israel and become Prime Minister if Americans ever get tired of him

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 13:17 - 04 November 2026
President Donald Trump gestures during a Fox News interview as he discusses US-Israel relations and his popularity abroad
Donald Trump joked on Fox News that he would move to Israel and become prime minister if Americans got tired of him, claiming a 99 percent approval rating in the country.
Advertisement

  • Donald Trump joked that he would move to Israel and become prime minister if Americans ever got tired of him.

Advertisement

  • He claimed he has a 99 per cent approval rating in Israel while discussing US-Israel relations.

  • Trump said the US will end its annual $4 billion aid to Israel from 2027 under an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • The President had made the same joke earlier this year, having first said something similar in May.

US President Donald Trump has once again stirred reactions after joking that he would relocate to Israel and become the country's prime minister if Americans ever got tired of him.

Advertisement

Trump made the remark on Tuesday during an interview with Fox News, which coincided with the United States midterm elections.

While discussing the close relationship between the United States and Israel, the President claimed he enjoys overwhelming support among Israelis.

"My approval rating in Israel is 99 per cent. If people in the United States get fed up with me, I'll move to Israel and become prime minister," he said.

READ ALSO: British man who spent 28 years walking around the world finally returns home to emotional welcome

Advertisement

The comment, though made in a light-hearted manner, quickly attracted attention online, with many reacting to the President's confidence and his long-standing support for Israel.

During the interview, Trump also revealed that the United States would stop providing Israel with its annual $4 billion military aid from 2027.

According to him, the decision followed an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump argued that Israel no longer needs the financial assistance but would continue purchasing military equipment from the United States.

READ ALSO: Lagos car dealer loses nearly ₦1bn as fire guts 21 exotic vehicles, fire service failed to show up due to lack of water

Advertisement

The US has been one of Israel's closest allies for decades, with military aid forming a key part of the relationship between both countries.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Trump has made the same joke.

He made a similar remark in May this year, again suggesting he could move to Israel and become its prime minister if Americans no longer wanted him.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
According to researchers, these are things you see moments before you die
Lifestyle
04.11.2026
According to researchers, these are things you see moments before you die
Oyo police settle dispute between late singer Toluwanisings’ wife, father and associates over burial, make them sign peace agreement
Entertainment
04.11.2026
Oyo police settle dispute between late singer Toluwanisings’ wife, father and associates over burial, make them sign peace agreement
Afrobeats star Seyi Vibez gifts his father a second multi-million naira house
Entertainment
04.11.2026
Afrobeats star Seyi Vibez gifts his father a second multi-million naira house
'I GOT A GIRL PREGNANT': Man recalls embarrassing punishment parents gave him outside popular supermarket
News
04.11.2026
'I GOT A GIRL PREGNANT': Man recalls embarrassing punishment parents gave him outside popular supermarket
You can now download your NIN slip for free — here's a step-by-step guide
News
04.11.2026
You can now download your NIN slip for free — here's a step-by-step guide
ลงทะเบียนรับ เครดิตฟรี188 ผ่าน 9 เว็บตรง ไม่ต้องฝากก่อน ไม่ต้องแชร์ 2026
Pulse Nigeria
04.11.2026
ลงทะเบียนรับ เครดิตฟรี188 ผ่าน 9 เว็บตรง ไม่ต้องฝากก่อน ไม่ต้องแชร์ 2026

Signing in with Google...