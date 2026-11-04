President Donald Trump gestures during a Fox News interview as he discusses US-Israel relations and his popularity abroad

President Donald Trump gestures during a Fox News interview as he discusses US-Israel relations and his popularity abroad

VIDEO: Trump says he'll move to Israel and become Prime Minister if Americans ever get tired of him

Donald Trump joked on Fox News that he would move to Israel and become prime minister if Americans got tired of him, claiming a 99 percent approval rating in the country.

Donald Trump joked that he would move to Israel and become prime minister if Americans ever got tired of him.

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He claimed he has a 99 per cent approval rating in Israel while discussing US-Israel relations.

Trump said the US will end its annual $4 billion aid to Israel from 2027 under an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The President had made the same joke earlier this year, having first said something similar in May.

US President Donald Trump has once again stirred reactions after joking that he would relocate to Israel and become the country's prime minister if Americans ever got tired of him.

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Trump made the remark on Tuesday during an interview with Fox News, which coincided with the United States midterm elections.

While discussing the close relationship between the United States and Israel, the President claimed he enjoys overwhelming support among Israelis.

"My approval rating in Israel is 99 per cent. If people in the United States get fed up with me, I'll move to Israel and become prime minister," he said.

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The comment, though made in a light-hearted manner, quickly attracted attention online, with many reacting to the President's confidence and his long-standing support for Israel.

During the interview, Trump also revealed that the United States would stop providing Israel with its annual $4 billion military aid from 2027.

According to him, the decision followed an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump argued that Israel no longer needs the financial assistance but would continue purchasing military equipment from the United States.

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The US has been one of Israel's closest allies for decades, with military aid forming a key part of the relationship between both countries.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Trump has made the same joke.