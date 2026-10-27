Why Japan, UK and Sweden want food stockpiles

Why Japan, UK and Sweden want food stockpiles

Why Japan, the UK, and Sweden are urging citizens to stockpile food, water and other essentials ahead of potential disasters

Governments in Japan, the UK, and Sweden are urging citizens to stockpile food, water, and essential supplies for up to a week. The campaigns aim to build household resilience against natural disasters, severe weather, and potential military conflicts.

Japan plans to ask households to keep at least 3 days' worth of food, water, and toilet supplies, preferably enough for a week, starting November 2, 2026.

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The UK launched its updated Be Ready campaign on October 22, 2026, encouraging households to prepare for 72 hours of disruption.

Sweden has advised households to prepare to be without outside assistance for at least a week, including in the event of a war or other major crisis.

Governments in Japan and Europe are encouraging households to prepare for emergencies by keeping essential supplies at home.

But while some of the advice is new, other countries have been telling citizens to prepare for crises for years.

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Japan's latest development came on October 27, 2026, when disaster management minister Goshi Hosono announced plans to issue an emergency preparedness request on November 2.

The request will coincide with the launch of Japan's new Disaster Prevention Agency.

The timing has fuelled speculation on social media that the stockpiling advice could be linked to fears of World War III or AI-powered cyberattacks capable of disrupting essential services, although Japan’s stated reason for the planned request is disaster preparedness.

Hosono wants households to have enough food, drinking water and toilet supplies to manage for at least three days without outside assistance, preferably a week.

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Disaster management minister Goshi Hosono

He cited major potential disasters, including a Nankai Trough earthquake, an earthquake beneath the capital, major earthquakes along northern coastal trenches and a possible Mount Fuji eruption.

Japan is highly exposed to earthquakes and tsunamis, which can damage roads, disrupt electricity and water supplies, and leave communities without immediate access to assistance.

The UK, meanwhile, launched its updated Be Ready campaign on October 22, 2026. The three-year campaign encourages households to prepare for 72 hours of disruption by keeping basic supplies, including bottled water and non-perishable food, at home.

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The British government pointed to severe storms during the previous winter and wildfires during the summer of 2026 as examples of how emergencies can disrupt electricity, water, phone networks and internet access.

The campaign also brings the UK into line with European countries such as France, Ireland and the Netherlands, which already promote similar three-day preparedness advice.

Sweden's approach predates both announcements. In November 2024, the country distributed an updated version of its In Case of Crisis or War brochure to more than five million households.

The guidance advises people to be prepared to manage their basic needs independently for at least a week.

Unlike Japan's latest appeal, which focuses on major natural disasters, Sweden's guidance explicitly addresses the possibility of war alongside other emergencies .

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It covers essential supplies, emergency communications, alternative heating and what households should do during a crisis.

Why are governments emphasising preparedness now?

The announcements reflect different national risks, but they share a concern: emergency services may not be able to help everyone immediately when a major disruption occurs.

Earthquakes, severe weather, cyberattacks and damage to critical infrastructure can interrupt several essential services at once. Even when emergency responders are available, damaged roads, communication failures and the scale of an incident can delay assistance.

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Europe's preparedness efforts also reflect heightened security concerns following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In March 2025, the European Commission introduced its Preparedness Union Strategy, which encouraged people to be able to manage for at least 72 hours without outside assistance.

However, similar recommendations do not establish that governments are anticipating an imminent global disaster. Japan is addressing specific geological hazards, while European guidance covers a wider range of risks, including extreme weather, infrastructure disruption and military conflict.