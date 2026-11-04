Fans celebrate Mr Macaroni as he earns master's degree in acting from London school

I cried so much last night and this morning. I have seen lots of messages from different people about things I did for them at different times most of which I don’t even remember. The truth is I have always believed in my heart that the only reason God has given to me is to give it back. I think this is God’s way of telling me to also be thankful!!! I have been thinking too much about what I lost instead of thanking God for seeing me through one of the hardest moments of my life. I am used to always giving and hardly ever receiving because everyone thought I had in abundance. I have also always found it difficult to ask for help. Even if I had to borrow from anyone, I would always return with interest, even without them asking. But I was tested in ways I couldn’t understand these past few years. I asked for help everywhere and anywhere I could think of and I was on the verge of giving it all up! I would mention his name but he would be really upset. God used one person to settle all that I owed! And this help came over and over again! I don’t think any sane person would do what he did for me without God’s intervention! So this is me also saying thank you Brother! And I will continue to do so again and again, privately and publicly! Thank you for giving me hope when I thought it was all over. I can’t help but think I have taken your love and kindness for granted but I want you to know that I am forever indebted to you. To my closest people in the World (Mr Macaroni & Friends) Thank you for not neglecting me even when you had every reason to. Thank you for saving me 😊 To Don Jazzy, who has been giving me since my university days up till now, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you do, not just for me but for so many others!!! To my brother Victor Osimhen and Pastor Bolaji!!! Thank youuuu. 🤍 I am in a better place! I am learning and doing things that make me happy. I don’t and will never regret anything I have ever done in my life to make the lives of others better in even the smallest way possible. However, I have learned a lot of lessons these past few years and I am grateful even for the trials and tribulations for which without them I wouldn’t have the clarity of mind I now have. May the love in our hearts be forever greater than the hate in the world. Thank you with all my heart. 🤍