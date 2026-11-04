Fans celebrate Mr Macaroni as he earns master's degree in acting from London school
Mr Macaroni has earned a master's degree in acting from a UK school
The actor and comedian adds to his theatre arts degree from Redeemer's University.
Since gaining fame for his Mr Macaroni character, he has become one of Nollywood's most popular stars
Nigerian actor and Comedian Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo AKA Mr Macaroni, has graduated with a Master of Arts with Distinction in Performance from the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in the United Kingdom.
On November 4, 2026, the actor shared a video of his graduation ceremony on his social media page, which drew congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.
His master's degree is an improvement on his Theatre Arts degree he received at Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State. The actor, famous for his comedic skills and screen versatility, is a trained thespian with years of experience under his belt.
Earlier in the year, he shared pictures from a play he acted in as part of his training at the Mountview Academy. In the play titled '55 Days,' he played the role of Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax in a display of his acting range.
Since gaining fame with the comedy character Mr Macaroni, in which he plays an unrepentant womaniser whose notoriety for lavishing his wealth on young ladies often leaves him with regrets, he has gone on to feature in several Nollywood blockbusters.
Beyond being an actor and a comedian, Mr Macaroni is a vocal activist who has used his platform to advance socioeconomic justice. His advocacy has won him the admiration of millions of Nigerians while also attracting a crackdown from the government, including an infamous arrest in February 2021, which sparked public outrage.
Despite the antagonism he has faced for his outspokenness against injustice, Macaroni continues to add his voice to social causes, with the most recent being a sobering tribute to the heroes of the October 20, 2020, Lekki Tollgate Massacre.
His advocacy has also been matched by his generosity, with fans, colleagues, and industry veterans praising him for his kindness. In a recent interview, veteran actor and former lecturer of theatre arts at Obafemi Awolowo University, Peter Fatomilola, narrated how Macaroni gave him 1 million naira for a cameo role in one of his skits. The screen legend described it as a rare act of kindness. The story inspired others to share similar experiences with Debo.
I cried so much last night and this morning. I have seen lots of messages from different people about things I did for them at different times most of which I don’t even remember. The truth is I have always believed in my heart that the only reason God has given to me is to give it back. I think this is God’s way of telling me to also be thankful!!! I have been thinking too much about what I lost instead of thanking God for seeing me through one of the hardest moments of my life. I am used to always giving and hardly ever receiving because everyone thought I had in abundance. I have also always found it difficult to ask for help. Even if I had to borrow from anyone, I would always return with interest, even without them asking. But I was tested in ways I couldn’t understand these past few years. I asked for help everywhere and anywhere I could think of and I was on the verge of giving it all up! I would mention his name but he would be really upset. God used one person to settle all that I owed! And this help came over and over again! I don’t think any sane person would do what he did for me without God’s intervention! So this is me also saying thank you Brother! And I will continue to do so again and again, privately and publicly! Thank you for giving me hope when I thought it was all over. I can’t help but think I have taken your love and kindness for granted but I want you to know that I am forever indebted to you. To my closest people in the World (Mr Macaroni & Friends) Thank you for not neglecting me even when you had every reason to. Thank you for saving me 😊 To Don Jazzy, who has been giving me since my university days up till now, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you do, not just for me but for so many others!!! To my brother Victor Osimhen and Pastor Bolaji!!! Thank youuuu. 🤍 I am in a better place! I am learning and doing things that make me happy. I don’t and will never regret anything I have ever done in my life to make the lives of others better in even the smallest way possible. However, I have learned a lot of lessons these past few years and I am grateful even for the trials and tribulations for which without them I wouldn’t have the clarity of mind I now have. May the love in our hearts be forever greater than the hate in the world. Thank you with all my heart. 🤍— Mr Macaroni (@mrmacaroni) September 26, 2026
Reacting to the testimonies of his kindness and selflessness, Macaroni made an emotional post on his X page, expressing gratitude for the kind words while also sharing how he privately battled financial difficulties, which he subsequently overcame through strong will and support from friends and well-wishers.