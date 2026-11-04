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Fans celebrate Mr Macaroni as he earns master's degree in acting from London school

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 13:27 - 04 November 2026
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  • Mr Macaroni has earned a master's degree in acting from a UK school

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  • The actor and comedian adds to his theatre arts degree from Redeemer's University.

  • Since gaining fame for his Mr Macaroni character, he has become one of Nollywood's most popular stars

Nigerian actor and Comedian Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo AKA Mr Macaroni, has graduated with a Master of Arts with Distinction in Performance from the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in the United Kingdom.

On November 4, 2026, the actor shared a video of his graduation ceremony on his social media page, which drew congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.

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His master's degree is an improvement on his Theatre Arts degree he received at Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State. The actor, famous for his comedic skills and screen versatility, is a trained thespian with years of experience under his belt.

Earlier in the year, he shared pictures from a play he acted in as part of his training at the Mountview Academy. In the play titled '55 Days,' he played the role of Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax in a display of his acting range.

Since gaining fame with the comedy character Mr Macaroni, in which he plays an unrepentant womaniser whose notoriety for lavishing his wealth on young ladies often leaves him with regrets, he has gone on to feature in several Nollywood blockbusters.

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Mr Macaroni

Beyond being an actor and a comedian, Mr Macaroni is a vocal activist who has used his platform to advance socioeconomic justice. His advocacy has won him the admiration of millions of Nigerians while also attracting a crackdown from the government, including an infamous arrest in February 2021, which sparked public outrage.

Despite the antagonism he has faced for his outspokenness against injustice, Macaroni continues to add his voice to social causes, with the most recent being a sobering tribute to the heroes of the October 20, 2020, Lekki Tollgate Massacre.

His advocacy has also been matched by his generosity, with fans, colleagues, and industry veterans praising him for his kindness. In a recent interview, veteran actor and former lecturer of theatre arts at Obafemi Awolowo University, Peter Fatomilola, narrated how Macaroni gave him 1 million naira for a cameo role in one of his skits. The screen legend described it as a rare act of kindness. The story inspired others to share similar experiences with Debo.

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Reacting to the testimonies of his kindness and selflessness, Macaroni made an emotional post on his X page, expressing gratitude for the kind words while also sharing how he privately battled financial difficulties, which he subsequently overcame through strong will and support from friends and well-wishers.

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