Nigerian students and other nationals may be forced to leave UK as universities withdraw admission offers amid visa crackdown

Nigerian students and other nationals may be forced to leave UK as universities withdraw admission offers amid visa crackdown

Foreign students may be forced to leave UK as universities withdraw admission offers amid visa crackdown

UK universities are withdrawing admission offers to Nigerian students amid stricter visa rules, rising refusals and tougher immigration compliance requirements.

UK study visa application withdrawals among Nigerians rose to 22.7% in the first half of 2026.

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Universities are withdrawing offers amid increased visa refusals and tighter sponsorship rules.

The visa refusal threshold for relevant university compliance assessments fell from 10% to below 5% in June 2026.

Some students at universities that lose their sponsorship licences may need another eligible visa or have to leave the UK.

Some Nigerian students seeking to study in the United Kingdom risk losing admission opportunities as universities withdraw offers to international applicants amid the British government's tightening of student visa rules.

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The development follows a sharp increase in UK student visa refusals, prompting universities to withdraw admission offers pre-emptively to avoid breaching stricter immigration compliance requirements.

According to a report by the Financial Times, 22.7% of UK study visa applications from Nigerians were withdrawn in the first half of 2026, compared with 4.5% during the same period in 2025.

The report said the overall proportion of UK study visa applications withdrawn rose to 10.5% in the first six months of 2026, up from 2.3% in the corresponding period of 2025.

Universities reportedly began withdrawing offers in response to a doubling of study visa refusals by the UK Home Office during the first half of the year.

Under the stricter rules introduced in June 2026, universities applying for a student sponsor compliance assessment must maintain a visa refusal rate below 5%, compared with the previous threshold of 10%. They must also meet tougher requirements for student enrolment.

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Institutions that fail to meet the applicable compliance requirements risk sanctions, including losing their licence to recruit international students.

The British government said the measures were intended to ensure that universities recruit international students responsibly and protect the integrity of the country's immigration system. It has also cited concerns about the use of student visa routes by people who subsequently claim asylum.

However, university leaders have criticised the increase in visa refusals, arguing that some decisions appear inconsistent or based on questionable reasoning. Jamie Arrowsmith, director of Universities UK International, said visa processing had become less predictable and that some refusals appeared to rely on flawed or subjective reasoning.

The consequences of the crackdown could extend beyond prospective students who lose admission offers. Under Home Office guidance, international students at institutions whose sponsorship licences are revoked may need to secure another eligible visa route or leave the UK, depending on their individual circumstances.

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In August 2026, the Home Office announced that Bloomsbury Institute had lost its licence to sponsor international students after failing to meet the applicable compliance requirements. The department said affected students would need to consider alternative eligible visa routes or leave the country if they could not continue under the relevant arrangements.

However, the latest report about withdrawn admission offers does not establish that all Nigerian students already studying in the UK face deportation. The immediate impact reported is on prospective international students whose university offers are being withdrawn, while existing students' immigration status depends on their individual circumstances and their institution's position.