US charges two Nigerians for illegally voting in American elections

US charges two Nigerians for illegally voting in American elections

US charges two Nigerians for allegedly voting in American elections despite not being citizens

The US Department of Justice has charged two Nigerian lawful permanent residents, alongside 61 other foreign nationals, for alleged illegal voting and falsely claiming US citizenship in federal elections.

Two Nigerians, Mohammed Omar Hassan, 61, and Michael Agah, 74, have been charged in separate US cases over allegations of illegally voting in federal elections.

Both men are lawful permanent residents, commonly known as green card holders, and are not US citizens.

Agah also faces an allegation that he falsely claimed to be an American citizen before voting in the November 2024 election.

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The United States Department of Justice has charged two Nigerians, Mohammed Omar Hassan and Michael Agah, alongside 61 other foreign nationals over alleged illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration and falsely claiming American citizenship in federal elections.

The Department announced the charges on Monday, November 2, 2026, a day before the US midterm elections. Both Nigerians are lawful permanent residents, commonly known as green card holders.

Hassan, 61, was charged in the Southern District of Texas with voting by an alien. Prosecutors allege he voted in the 2022 and 2024 elections despite not being a US citizen.

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Agah, 74, was charged in the Western District of North Carolina with voting by an alien and falsely claiming US citizenship. The Department alleged that he declared himself a US citizen on an Authorization to Vote Form before casting a ballot in the federal election on November 5, 2024.

The other defendants include nationals of Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, the Philippines, India, Colombia and the United Kingdom, among other countries.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche described the announcement as the largest surge in voter fraud arrests since President Donald Trump returned to office. The Department said 195 non-citizens in 25 states had been charged over illegal registration or voting in the past nine weeks, and 239 people had been charged with voting fraud offences since the administration took office.

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The charges are accusations, and both men are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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In September, the Justice Department charged three other Nigerians, Gladys Adaeze Okafor, 56, Helen Sayen Adams, 67, and Joshua Nmelichukwu Akpom, 27, alongside 13 other foreign nationals over alleged election-related offences.