Medical doctor in a white lab coat explaining kidney transplant surgery to a concerned couple in a Nigerian clinic.

Medical doctor in a white lab coat explaining kidney transplant surgery to a concerned couple in a Nigerian clinic.

Can you donate your kidney to your partner? A doctor’s guide (2026)

In the world of relationships, "I’d give you my heart" is a popular romantic cliché. But in reality, many Nigerians find themselves asking a much more practical and life-saving question: Can I donate my kidney to my partner?

If your partner is battling kidney failure, the idea of saving their life with your own kidney can feel both powerful and overwhelming.

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It is perhaps the ultimate expression of love, but it also comes with heavy questions about your own future.

"Kidney transplantation remains the gold standard for treating end-stage kidney disease," says Dr Ademola Tolulope, a Nigerian Doctor.

However, he emphasises that the decision to donate must be as informed as it is selfless.

While you might be ready to say "yes" today, you likely have concerns: Can you actually donate if you aren't blood-related? What happens to your body and health years down the line? And how does the process work right here in Nigeria?

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Before you take that step, here is everything you need to know about donating a kidney to your partner.

Can you legally donate a kidney to your partner?

A couple holding hands

According to Ademola, Yes, you can donate your kidney to your partner, whether you’re married or not. In most countries, including Nigeria, living kidney donation is allowed as long as:

It is voluntary

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Medical professionals approve the procedure

Doctors will also evaluate your relationship to ensure the donation is genuine and ethical.

You don’t have to be a blood relative

A common misconception in Nigeria is that organ donors must be siblings or parents. This is false.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, while biological relatives have a higher chance of a "perfect match", many successful transplants happen between "unrelated living donors".

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This category includes husbands, wives, and partners.

What is the process like?

Before you can go into surgery, specialised doctors (nephrologists) must ensure your bodies are compatible. According to medical guidelines from UNOS, this involves three main tests:

1. Blood Typing

Your blood groups must be compatible (e.g., Type O is the universal donor).

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Ademola added, 'While Type O donors can donate to more blood groups, compatibility rules still apply.'

This is because there are other aspects of blood compatibility, like the rhesus factor (-VE or +ve).

ALSO READ: Why does a sick person with a bad kidney reject a healthy kidney?

2. Tissue Typing (HLA)

This test checks the genetic markers in your blood.

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3. Cross-matching

A final test where the donor’s and recipient’s blood are mixed to see if any reaction occurs.

Even if you’re not a perfect match, modern medicine allows for Paired kidney exchange (you donate to someone else, and your partner receives a compatible kidney in return)

Doctors will also assess your overall health, kidney function and mental readiness. If approved, the surgery is planned carefully so donor can live a normal life with one kidney

Living with one kidney is perfectly normal

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One of the biggest fears for potential donors is "Will I be okay?" Dr Ademola says 'yes'.

A healthy person can live a full, active life with just one kidney. The remaining kidney actually grows slightly larger to take over the work of the one that was removed.

Most donors return to their normal routines within weeks.

However, he warned that people with one kidney have no cannon fodder to fall back upon if their kidney fails, so they'll need to be extra careful with their lifestyle and habits.

He also mentioned that donors require lifelong monitoring of kidney function, blood pressure and protein in urine.

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Why your partner would need a new kidney

Anatomical diagram of the human renal system showing kidneys, ureters, and bladder in vibrant colors.

ALSO READ: 10 tips on how to keep your kidney healthy

The simple reason is Kidney Failure. Your kidneys’ job is to filter your blood, remove toxins, and get rid of extra water through urine.

When someone has kidney failure (specifically End-Stage Renal Disease), it means they are no longer strong enough to clean the blood.

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When this happens, toxins build up in the body and make the person very sick, and, without intervention, the condition is life-threatening.

A transplant is often the best way to give them a "new engine" to keep their body running. But before a transplant happens, most patients survive on Dialysis.

What is dialysis?

A dialysis machine in a hospital setting

Dialysis is a medical procedure where a machine acts as an artificial kidney.

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The patient is hooked up to this machine, which draws out their blood, cleans it of toxins and excess fluids, and then pumps the clean blood back into the body.

While dialysis is a lifesaver, it is not a cure.

In Nigeria, it can be very expensive and exhausting, often requiring the patient to spend several hours at a hospital three times a week.

This is why many couples choose a transplant. It offers a better quality of life and more freedom.

Where can you do a kidney transplant in Nigeria?

Nigeria has several world-class facilities equipped for kidney transplants.

Centres like St Nicholas Hospital in Lagos and the Zenith Medical Kidney Centre in Abuja have established renal programmes that handle living-donor transplants frequently.

What are the risks of donating a kidney?

You may also become a patient after a surgical complication or a kidney problem later in the future.

While many donors live healthy lives, there are still risks to consider:

Surgical risks (reaction to anaesthesia, etc.)

Infection or complications

Slight long-term increase in blood pressure risk

Reduced kidney function later in life

However, most donors recover fully and maintain a good quality of life.

ALSO READ: 5 fruits you should be eating to improve your kidney health

Who cannot donate a kidney?

You may not be eligible if you have:

Chronic illnesses (like uncontrolled diabetes)

High blood pressure

Kidney disease

Certain infections (e.g., HIV, Hep B, etc.)

Doctors prioritise your long-term health, so not everyone qualifies.

Should you donate your kidney to your partner?

A couple holding hands in a hospital setting, symbolising support during a kidney donation journey.

Kidney disease is becoming more common globally, including in Nigeria.

At the same time, there are far fewer donors than patients. Many people spend years on dialysis waiting for a transplant.

Donating a kidney to your partner is possible and often life-saving, but it’s a personal decision.

If you’re healthy and willing, the first step is a simple blood test and a consultation with a certified nephrologist.