Actor Chiwetalu Agu celebrates wife's birthday by recreating their court wedding memories

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has memorably celebrated his wife's birthday by recreating photos from their court wedding, accompanied by a heartfelt tribute to the woman he described as the pillar of his family.

Chiwetalu Agu recreated photos from his legal wedding to celebrate his wife's birthday

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The touching video featured the couple recreating key moments from their wedding, complete with a witness.

Fans praised the veteran actor after his emotional tribute to his wife

A short clip shared on the actor's Instagram showed side-by-side images of the couple's original court wedding photos alongside the recreated versions.

In one of the recreated pictures, the couple shared a kiss. Another captured the moment Chiwetalu slipped a wedding ring onto his wife's finger, while a third showed her doing the same for him.

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Actor Chiwetalu Agu and his wife share a kiss

Interestingly, the recreated photos also featured a witness, mirroring the original court wedding scenes.

The video further captured warm family moments as their loved ones gathered to sing a birthday song in celebration of her special day.

Actor Chiwetalu Agu and wife recreate wedding photos

Accompanying the post was an emotional message in which the veteran actor thanked his wife for standing by him through life's challenges, particularly during his illness.

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“Happy Birthday, my beloved wife. Today, I celebrate not just the day you were born, but the incredible woman God blessed me with. You have been my strength, my comfort, and my greatest blessing. When life tested us with my illness, you never gave up on me.

“You stood by my side through every difficult moment, cared for me with unwavering love, and carried the burdens of our family with remarkable grace and courage. You have been the pillar of our home, looking after me, our children, and every family affair without seeking recognition. Your love has held this family together, and I will forever be grateful for everything you do… You are a rare gem, and I thank God every day for making you my wife,” he wrote.

Actor Chiwetalu Agu and wife recreate wedding photos