Actor Chiwetalu Agu celebrates wife's birthday by recreating their court wedding memories
Chiwetalu Agu recreated photos from his legal wedding to celebrate his wife's birthday
The touching video featured the couple recreating key moments from their wedding, complete with a witness.
Fans praised the veteran actor after his emotional tribute to his wife
A short clip shared on the actor's Instagram showed side-by-side images of the couple's original court wedding photos alongside the recreated versions.
In one of the recreated pictures, the couple shared a kiss. Another captured the moment Chiwetalu slipped a wedding ring onto his wife's finger, while a third showed her doing the same for him.
Interestingly, the recreated photos also featured a witness, mirroring the original court wedding scenes.
The video further captured warm family moments as their loved ones gathered to sing a birthday song in celebration of her special day.
Accompanying the post was an emotional message in which the veteran actor thanked his wife for standing by him through life's challenges, particularly during his illness.
“Happy Birthday, my beloved wife. Today, I celebrate not just the day you were born, but the incredible woman God blessed me with. You have been my strength, my comfort, and my greatest blessing. When life tested us with my illness, you never gave up on me.
“You stood by my side through every difficult moment, cared for me with unwavering love, and carried the burdens of our family with remarkable grace and courage. You have been the pillar of our home, looking after me, our children, and every family affair without seeking recognition. Your love has held this family together, and I will forever be grateful for everything you do… You are a rare gem, and I thank God every day for making you my wife,” he wrote.
The touching tribute resonated with fans, many of whom flooded the comment section with admiration for the couple's enduring love story. Beyond marking his wife's birthday, Chiwetalu has consistently celebrated their marriage publicly and often spoken fondly of her unwavering support over the years.