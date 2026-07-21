5 things we loved about Knorr Jollof Fest Abuja

If Lagos set the pace, Abuja proved the Knorr Jollof Fest was no one-city wonder.

On Sunday, July 12, Harrow Park came alive as hundreds of food lovers, music enthusiasts and culture lovers gathered for the second stop of the Knorr Jollof Fest, a multi-city celebration of food, music and culture. With this year's theme, For The Culture, Knorr once again brought together everything Nigerians love in one place, from unforgettable flavours to music, art and immersive experiences. Hosted by fan favourites, Tobi Bakre and Kaylah Oniwo, the energy barely dropped from start to finish.

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Consumers at Knorr Jollof Fest Abuja

Here are five highlights we simply couldn't ignore.

1. You Could Literally Eat Your Way Around the Festival

Nobody left Knorr Jollof Fest hungry.

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One of the biggest crowd magnets was the Jollof sampling stations, where guests enjoyed different variations of Nigeria's favourite dish completely free. Whether you preferred Smokey Party Jollof, Coconut Jollof, Spicy Jollof or even Jambalaya-inspired flavours, there was something for every palate. All it took was a quick QR code scan before receiving a steaming plate of Jollof goodness.

Safe to say, many people went back for seconds... and thirds.

Guests at Knorr Jollof Fest Abuja

2. Every Corner Had Something Fun Waiting

Calling it a food festival doesn't quite do it justice.

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There was something to discover around every corner. Guests explored the Knorr Herbs & Spices Garden to learn about the ingredients behind their favourite seasonings, tapped into their creative side at the complimentary Sip & Paint sessions, adorned themselves with intricate henna designs at The Henna station, challenged friends in the gaming zone and stopped by vibrant photo installations to capture memories.

The audience at Knorr Jollof Fest Abuja

The experiences didn't stop there. Guests also gathered around the Gist & Jollof Podcast, where Taymesan led lively conversations that added another layer to the day's celebration. With food and drink vendors serving everything from local favourites to refreshing beverages, every corner of the festival offered something worth exploring.

Chef T and Taymesan

3. The Masterclasses Put a Fresh Spin on Jollof

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Who says Jollof can't evolve?

Chef Cupid

Knorr's culinary collaborators, Chef Ahr, Chef Amaka, Chef Cupid and Chef Dee, took festival-goers on a delicious journey through creative interpretations of Nigeria's most iconic dish, all powered by the new Knorr Smokey Party Jollof Seasoning.

Chef Ahr

Chef Dee surprised everyone with his inventive Jollof Sushi, while Chef Ahr drew inspiration from Northern Nigeria with her flavour-packed Jollof Taushe. It wasn't just cooking—it was proof that Jollof can wear many hats without losing its identity.

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Chef Dee

Henna Stand

4. Knorr Made Sure Nobody Missed a Moment

In 2026, if it isn't online, did it really happen?

Thankfully, Knorr had that covered. Guests stayed connected throughout the festival with free WiFi, making it easy to livestream performances, upload content, share photos and flood social media with real-time updates from Harrow Park.

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Knor Herbs and Spices Garden

Because great memories deserve great internet.

5. The Entertainment Delivered a Proper Abuja Shutdown

As the sun went down, the party turned all the way up.

Dope Caeser, D2TUN, and Tobi Bakre

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From DJ Burna's electric sets to Dope Caesar's crowd-moving transitions and Do2dtun's infectious energy on the mic, the entertainment lineup kept the festival buzzing until the very end. The soundtrack of the day was elevated with music from Adekunle Gold's FUJI album, creating the perfect backdrop for an evening that celebrated culture in every sense.

One of the biggest moments of the day came with the official Abuja unveiling of the new Knorr Smokey Party Jollof Seasoning. Introduced with a confetti-filled stage reveal, the newest addition to the Knorr family promises to bring that unmistakable smoky party Jollof flavour into kitchens across Nigeria.

Masterclass food

With Lagos and Abuja now successfully checked off, all eyes are on Port Harcourt for the final stop of the Knorr Jollof Fest trilogy. If the first two editions are anything to go by, the grand finale promises even more flavour, fun and unforgettable moments.

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Missed the Abuja edition? Catch all the highlights in Knorr's official recap video and see what everyone has been talking about. And if you're planning to be part of the final stop, head over to Knorr's social media for updates on the next stop.