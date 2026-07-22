President Trump pushes for FIFA boss Infantino to lead the United Nations

Fresh off the back of the hugely successful 2026 FIFA World Cup, President Donald Trump is so impressed by the work of the FIFA boss that he's considering him for the UN top job.

According to reports by the New York Post, President Trump is lobbying for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to become the next Secretary-General of the United Nations.

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Following the success of the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada, the US President, who has expressed his admiration for FIFA boss Infantino, whom he praised for having "a special ability to bring people together."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the U.S, Mexico, and Canada

According to the New York Post, Trump has reportedly told allies that the 56-year-old Swiss Football administrator is someone who is "respected by everyone around the world" and possesses "a special ability to bring people together."

Trump's high regard for the FIFA President comes months before the expiration of the tenure of UN Secretary General António Guterres, who has led the UN for 9 years.

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President Trump and Gianni Infantino Friendship

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Gianni Infantino visited the United States in December 2025, where he met with President Trump, to whom he presented the inaugural FIFA Global Peace Prize.

In preparation for the just-concluded football Mundial, American media outlets reported that Infantino rented office space in Trump Tower and accompanied the president on trips to Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Trump has been particularly vocal about his excitement about the World Cup, which he set up a White House Task Force to oversee, and also requested that the competition return to the country as soon as possible.

At the final match between Argentina and Spain, Trump joined Infantino on stage to hand out medals and the trophy to the winner, Spain.

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However, the relationship has not been without controversy. Trump openly admitted to calling Infantino to request a review of a red card handed to United States men's national team forward Folarin Balogun ahead of a Round of 16 tie against Belgium. The card was subsequently overturned, drawing fierce criticism from football associations around the world who accused FIFA of bowing to political pressure. The red card rescission didn't end up serving the US, who were beaten 4-1 by Belgium.

Even former FIFA President Sepp Blatter also echoed support for Infantino's removal over concerns about the relationship between the US President and Infantino, which has been criticised for influencing FIFA decisions.

President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino for United Nations Secretary General?

While Trump might consider Infantino as a great choice to lead the UN, the chances of that becoming a reality are a lot more complicated.

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Although Trump is yet to nominate Infantino, should that happen, the FIFA boss would have to undergo a thorough and lengthy process. Under Article 97 of the UN Charter, the Secretary-General is selected by the General Assembly based on a recommendation from the Security Council.

A member state must first nominate a candidate, then go through public questioning and Security Council straw polls before any official recommendation can be made. The main challenge is securing at least nine Security Council votes and avoiding a veto from any of the five permanent members: the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, or China.

Infantino's time as FIFA President has seen historic changes made to the body, including expanding the World Cup to 64 teams. Despite recent criticism over the over-commercialisation of football and undue influences of external factors like President Trump, Infantino appears set to stand for reelection for a fourth term at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, in 2027.