German Minister for Foreign Affairs tells Nigerian youths how to benefit from Germany’s skilled worker opportunities.

German Minister for Foreign Affairs tells Nigerian youths how to benefit from Germany’s skilled worker opportunities.

‘You’re welcome to our country’ — German foreign minister tells Nigerian youths how to access opportunities in Germany’s labour market

Germany’s Foreign Minister explains how Nigerian youths can prepare for opportunities in Germany’s labour market, while Nigerian creatives discuss strengthening cultural ties between both countries.

German Foreign Minister encouraged Nigerian youths interested in Germany’s labour market to learn the German language.

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He linked Germany’s skilled worker shortage to its ageing population.

Nigerian creative entrepreneur Taiwo Adeyemi called for stronger cultural exchange between Nigeria and Germany.

The discussion also featured Nigerian skit maker Nasboi and other young voices.

Germany’s Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, has encouraged Nigerian youths interested in opportunities in the country’s labour market to prepare themselves by developing relevant skills and learning the German language.

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The minister gave the advice during his visit to Pulse Nigeria as part of his two-day official visit to Nigeria, where he engaged with young Nigerians on issues including migration, education, creativity and future collaboration between both countries.

Responding to a question on how Nigerian youths can position themselves to benefit from Germany’s labour market amid the country’s shortage of skilled workers, the minister began by welcoming Nigerians interested in opportunities in Germany.

Germany’s Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul at Pulse Nigeria. Photo by: Victor Fashanu

“You’re welcome to our country,” he said.

He explained that Germany’s shortage of skilled workers is largely connected to demographic changes, particularly its ageing population.

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According to him, many older Germans are leaving the workforce after reaching retirement age, creating gaps that require skilled workers to fill.

He encouraged Nigerian youths interested in Germany’s labour market to begin by learning the German language, describing it as an important step towards accessing opportunities and integrating into the country.

The minister also highlighted digital resources such as Deutsche Welle (DW) dw.com , which provides learning materials and information that can help young people begin their preparation.

The discussion also featured Nigerian creative voices, including talent agent and creative entrepreneur Taiwo Adeyemi, founder of BoxxCulture, and Nigerian skit maker Nasboi, who shared perspectives on how Nigeria and Germany can strengthen their relationship through culture and creativity.

Panel session

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Speaking on perception and bridge-building between both countries, Adeyemi said collaborations between Nigeria and Germany should go beyond historical and traditional diplomatic engagements.

He argued that cultural exchange should not only involve exporting Nigerian creative works but should also create opportunities for Nigerian artists and creators to participate directly in global spaces.

Adeyemi said Nigerian creatives should be part of the conversation, not just the content being shared internationally.

His comments highlighted the role of culture, film, music and digital creativity in building stronger connections between Nigerians and Germans.

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Germany has been working to attract skilled workers from abroad as it faces labour shortages linked to its ageing population and shrinking workforce. The country has introduced reforms aimed at creating more opportunities for qualified foreign workers, including pathways for employment, vocational training and education.