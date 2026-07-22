NIHSA names 17 states at risk of flooding from July 21–27—see the full list

NIHSA issues flood alert for 17 Nigerian states from July 21–27, 2026. Bauchi, Imo, Edo, and Kaduna face heavy risk. See the full list of affected areas and safety advice.

NIHSA has issued a medium flood risk alert for 17 Nigerian states from July 21–27, 2026.

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Bauchi has the highest projected exposure, with 1,841 communities identified as vulnerable.

Residents in floodplain areas have been urged to evacuate and avoid flooded roads and bridges.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has issued a high-priority flood advisory placing 17 states across the country on medium flood risk alert, warning of imminent localised flooding in vulnerable communities between July 21 and July 27, 2026.

Arc. Umar Ibrahim Mohammed (Architect)

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The advisory, referenced as National Flood Advisory Alert No. NFA-2026-200, was signed by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIHSA, Arc. Umar Ibrahim Mohammed (Architect)

It warned that the affected states face a medium risk of flooding, especially in communities near major rivers and floodplains.

People moving through flood water in Nigeria

NIHSA said water levels at 16 monitoring stations across the country have risen above warning levels, increasing the risk of flooding in several communities.

The 17 states identified by NIHSA as vulnerable are:

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Adamawa

Bauchi

Benue

Borno

Edo

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Gombe

Imo

Jigawa

Kaduna

Kano

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Kebbi

Nasarawa

Niger

Plateau

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Taraba

Yobe

Zamfara

Official NIHSA National Flood Advisory infographic (Alert No. NFA-2026-200) issued July 21, 2026.

NIHSA said the hydrological situation was being driven by rising water levels at key river monitoring stations, including Saminara on the Karam River, the Waya Dam Site on the Waya River, and Amber on the Amber River.

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The agency also provided a projected exposure breakdown showing the extent of potential impact in some states.

Bauchi recorded the highest exposure, with 1,841 communities, 145 schools, 101 health facilities, and eight markets identified as being at risk.

In Imo, 415 communities, 423 schools, 75 hectares of farmlands, 198 health facilities, 49 markets, and 111 religious centres were listed as vulnerable.

Plateau has 205 communities, 137 schools, 64 hectares of farmlands, 44 health facilities, 81 religious centres, and 16 markets at risk, while Kaduna has 168 communities, 3 religious centres, 16 schools, and three health facilities identified as vulnerable.

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Benue State has 5 communities, 8 schools, 2 health facilities, and 4 religious centres exposed.

The advisory further stated that Edo has 148 communities, 7 religious centres, 7 hectares of farmlands, 131 schools, 123 health facilities, and four markets exposed to potential flooding.

driving through flood

NIHSA urged state governments, local authorities, and residents living in floodplain areas to take immediate proactive measures to reduce the risk of loss of life and property.

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The agency advised residents, livestock owners, and households in vulnerable communities to relocate to designated high-ground shelters without delay.

It also called on the National Emergency Management Agency and State Emergency Management Agencies to pre-position medical kits, water treatment supplies, and food in emergency shelters.