Chisom Chukwuyere, the woman arrested in Anambra for melting plastic on her house help, seen in handcuffs crying for her own child in police custody.

Chisom Chukwuyere, the woman arrested in Anambra for melting plastic on her house help, seen in handcuffs crying for her own child in police custody.

Outrage as Anambra woman who melted plastic on 10-year-old house help weeps for her own child in detention

Anambra state police arrests a woman after she allegedly poured melted plastic on a 10-year-old house help.

Summary

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An Anambra woman was arrested after allegedly burning a 10-year-old house help with melted plastic in a shocking abuse case.

Viral outrage erupts as the suspect reportedly cries in detention over her own child amid public backlash.

The victim undergoes surgery as the government and First Lady intervene, while police widen the investigation.

A wave of public fury and intense debate over the treatment of domestic house helps has erupted across Nigeria following the arrest of a 30-year-old woman, Chisom Chukwuyere, in Anambra State.

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Chukwuyere was apprehended by the Anambra State Police Command after confessing to pouring melted plastic onto her 10-year-old male house help, inflicting horrific, deep-tissue burns on the child.

The incident, which took place in the Odume layout area of the state, has sparked massive viral traction online after video footage surfaced showing the suspect weeping frantically, demanding the return of her own infant child because "he is not feeling fine."

The glaring contrast between the suspect's alleged brutality toward another person's child and her sudden desperation for her own has triggered widespread condemnation.

Netizens across Nigerian social media spaces have slammed the suspect, with many echoing a viral sentiment: “You can be wicked to any other woman’s child, but you love your own?”

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Anambra state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development takes into protective care the child of woman who physically abus£d 10 year-old boy but the woman is begging them to not take the boy from him pic.twitter.com/zzHwYhAu2P — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 18, 2026

The rescue and medical intervention

According to local sources, the 10-year-old boy was rescued by alert residents of the Odume layout who discovered his severe injuries last week.

Shocked by the gravity of the burns, the neighbours immediately intervened and alerted the authorities.

The victim was rushed to a medical facility where he is currently undergoing extensive emergency treatments, including corrective surgeries and blood transfusions.

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Recognising the severity of the situation, the Anambra State Government has stepped in to fully absorb the medical costs.

Anambra First Lady, Nonye Soludo, looks on during her visit to the hospital where a 10-year-old house help is receiving emergency medical treatment and surgery following a brutal assault in Odume layout.

The First Lady of Anambra State, Nonye Soludo, paid an emotional visit to the hospitalised boy, condemning the act and promising that the state would ensure justice is served swiftly.

READ ALSO: Outrage as Tinubu builds luxury houses for judges while Nigerians struggle with hardship

Police action and child protection measures

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Nigerian police officers (image used for illustrative purpose) [NPF]

The Anambra State Police Command has launched a comprehensive investigation into the household's dynamics.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed that Chisom's infant son, Chukwutulumugo, had been safely placed in the custody of his aunt to ensure his well-being while the mother remains detained.

The police have also widened their net, holding Chisom’s husband and an unnamed 16-year-old resident of the house in custody for questioning to determine their level of complicity or failure to protect the minor.

This harrowing incident has once again thrust Nigeria’s deep-seated issues regarding child labour and the maltreatment of underage house help into the national spotlight.

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