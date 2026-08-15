Integrated Indigo Bags Agency of the Year at the 2026 National Spokespersons Awards

Integrated Indigo Limited, a full-service marketing communications consultancy firm, has bagged Agency of the Year at the 2026 National Spokespersons Awards. The event, organised by Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of Economic Confidential and PRNigeria, took place on Thursday, August 13, at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

This year’s awards marked the most expansive edition since its inception, attracting 171 nominations nationwide. Following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process, 30 finalists were shortlisted across 15 categories.

The entries were assessed based on key criteria including impact, innovation, campaign reach and the quality of supporting evidence. Out of 99 entries that progressed beyond the initial screening, 42 advanced to the penultimate stage, leading to the selection of two finalists in each category.

Speaking on the recognition, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Indigo Limited, Bolaji Abimbola, expressed pride in the recognition that it would inspire the agency to continue exploring new ideas, pushing creative boundaries and delivering communications solutions that create meaningful impact for its clients and the wider society.

“This recognition means a lot to us because it is a reflection of the work that happens behind the scenes every day. The Agency of the Year is not just a title but an acknowledgement of the creativity, dedication, and commitment of our people and the trust our clients continue to place in us. We are grateful for this recognition, and we see it as another reason to challenge ourselves to do even better,” Abimbola added.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Awards Jury, Dr. Saudat Abdulbaqi, congratulated the awardees and finalists for their outstanding achievements and contributions to professional communication, noting that their recognition reflects the growing importance of strategic communication in building credibility, trust, and public confidence.

Abdulbaqi commended the recipients for demonstrating excellence, creativity, and measurable impact in their respective fields, and encouraged them to continue setting higher standards and contributing to the growth of Nigeria's communications industry.\

The award marks the second time Integrated Indigo Limited has been honoured in this category, reflecting the agency's unwavering commitment to excellence in the communications industry.

