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Kidnappers doubles ransom for Jowizaza’s Billionaire Father to ₦1.5 billion

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 13:50 - 13 August 2026
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Kidnappers have doubled the ransom for abducted businessman Chief Joseph Ezeokafor
The kidnappers have upped their demands from ₦700 million to ₦1.5 billion for the ransom of the recently abducted billionaire.
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  • Kidnappers have doubled the ransom for abducted businessman Chief Joseph Ezeokafor.

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  • Ezeokafor was kidnapped in Anambra State, where he went to a prayer mountain unaccompanied by his security team.

  • The State government and the police force are yet to issue a statement on the situation.

According to the latest report attributed to a family member of the abducted billionaire oil magnate Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, the kidnappers have increased their ransom from the initial 700 million naira to 1.5 billion naira. The news is the latest in the shocking kidnapping of the 74-year-old billionaire, who is the Chairman of Jezco Group and the father of socialite and businessman Jowizaza.

The new ransom demand has heightened fear over Ezeokafor's safety and also brought more attention to the increasing insecurity that now puts even the wealthy at risk.

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Chief Joseph Ezeokafor and his son Jowizaza

Readers will recall that Pulse Nigeria reported the kidnapping of Chief Ezeokafor, which occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, 5 August 2026, from a Catholic prayer ground in Ifite, Awka, Anambra State, where he had gone to the prayer ground unaccompanied by his security personnel. The prayer trip, which his family describe as a monthly practice, is suspected to have been studied by his abductors.

The development was made public by lawyer Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, who shared details of the alleged incident in a Facebook post on Sunday.

According to Iwuchukwu, Ezeokafor reportedly went to the prayer ground alone without his security aides or the police officers attached to him, something he had allegedly done several times in the past.

He said the businessman was in the middle of prayers when unidentified gunmen allegedly swooped in and took him to an unknown destination.

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The incident has reportedly left many people in his hometown of Ekwulobia in shock, with residents anxiously hoping for his safe return.

Iwuchukwu also claimed the situation was so serious that the community decided to postpone its annual New Yam Festival, a celebration that is said to have never been delayed before.

As of August 13, 2026, both the Anambra State government and the State's Police Headquarters have yet to make a statement on the kidnapping.

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