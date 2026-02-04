How to Watch Bad Bunny’s Historic Super Bowl Halftime Show in Nigeria

Watch Bad Bunny live at Super Bowl 2026 in Nigeria. Find kickoff times, DStv channels, and streaming details for the historic halftime show on February 8.

The Super Bowl has always been much bigger than American football. It’s one of those rare global moments where sports, music, and pop culture all meet in one place. This year, that crossover continues its run as the Super Bowl LX will feature Bad Bunny as its halftime headliner, marking the first time a non-English-speaking artist is leading the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those of you who are curious, here’s everything you need to know, including where, when, and how to watch it.

When Is the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Nigeria?

Super Bowl LX takes place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, but because of the time difference, Nigerian viewers will be tuning in early Monday morning.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, which translates to 12:30 a.m. WAT on Monday, February 9. This kickoff time is standard for the NFL and helps the event pull in viewers across different regions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The halftime show usually starts between 8:00 and 8:15 p.m. ET, depending on how long the first half runs. In Nigeria, that puts Bad Bunny’s performance at roughly 2:00 a.m. WAT.

Halftime itself lasts longer than a normal NFL break, usually around 12 to 15 minutes, to allow for full-stage setup and performance. If you’re mostly interested in the music, it’s best to tune in early. Switch on your TV by 1:45 a.m. WAT just in case the game moves faster than expected.

Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Nigeria

In Nigeria, Super Bowl LX will air live on ESPN and ESPN2, both available on DStv Channel 219.

Coverage includes the full game, halftime show, and post-game analysis. The broadcast will come straight from Santa Clara, California, where this year’s Super Bowl is being held.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bad Bunny’s appearance has added extra attention to this year’s broadcast. Just a week before the game, he won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, becoming the first majority-Spanish album to win the category. His acceptance speech, which addressed ICE occurrences and human dignity, quickly went viral and set the tone for what many now expect from his Super Bowl performance.

With the halftime show airing live, Nigerian viewers will be watching the same moment as audiences in the United States and across the world.

Why This Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Different

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is one of the most influential artists of the last decade, known for pushing Latin music into spaces it hadn’t fully occupied before.

His Super Bowl booking is historic because he is expected to perform entirely in Spanish, a major shift for a stage that has traditionally favoured English-language acts. It’s also happening during a tense political moment in the US, where immigration has become a central issue again.

At the Grammys, Bad Bunny openly criticised ICE policies and called for empathy and love over hate. That moment has led many to believe his halftime show may carry a message beyond entertainment, even if subtly.

What to Expect From Bad Bunny’s Performance

Bad Bunny is not known for minimalist performances. His music videos and live shows are usually packed with ideas, visuals, and cultural references.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The halftime show is being produced by Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company, which has overseen several recent Super Bowl performances. That alone suggests a tightly planned, high-budget production.

Visually, viewers can expect a strong Puerto Rican influence, bold colours, large dance sections, and stadium-filling movement.

Possible Songs on the Setlist

The official setlist is always kept secret, but based on his catalogue and past performances, there are some likely picks.

He may open with something dramatic and confident like “MONACO” or “NUEVAYoL”. Songs like “Tití Me Preguntó” and “DÁKITI” are almost guaranteed, given how big they’ve been globally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s also speculation that “DtMF”, from his Grammy-winning album, could appear as the emotional centre of the performance, especially considering its recent cultural impact.

Surprise Guests to Watch Out For

Halftime shows are famous for surprise appearances, and Bad Bunny has plenty of options.

Cardi B is widely expected, especially for their hit “I Like It.” She’ll reportedly already be at the stadium supporting her partner, NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other names fans are watching closely include Daddy Yankee and J Balvin, both of whom would represent different eras of Latin music. There’s also ongoing talk of a possible crossover moment with Drake, though that remains a long shot.

A Cultural Moment

This halftime show represents a shift in what global pop culture looks like on the biggest stages, a change that could eventually open more doors for African sounds that already dominate streaming but rarely get the same institutional backing.