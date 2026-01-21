7 People on What Their Exes Did for Work and the Careers They’d Never Date Again

This is how I found myself wondering: how many people have silently blacklisted entire industries just because of their exes?

Call it the universe being cocky or just plain mischievous timing. Two days ago, I discovered that my ex tried to call me on December 27, 2025. His number has been blocked and deleted for nearly three years, and no, I don’t have it memorised. Truecaller is simply just a hard-working app.

The funny thing is, he’s an ‘award-winning’ journalist. And seeing that missed call made me laugh a little too much, considering that I’m supposed to write on this topic. Because after we parted ways, I made a vow: never again would a journalist, or anyone deeply entrenched in the media industry, board my bus.

That relationship taught me lessons about office romance disguised as deadlines and private issues going up as stories and write-ups on relationships, but above all is the media training and psychological warfare that would make a fan out of the devil. I’ve since given my life to Christ and learnt the art of forgiveness , even though forgetting may require amnesia.

We spoke to seven people who reflected on their past relationships and realised that their ex’s career didn’t just influence the relationship; it defined it and somehow scarred them, too. From unpredictable schedules to inflated egos and emotional unavailability, here’s what they had to say about the careers and industries they’re never dating again.

1. Nurses - Ola, M

Ola shares how his ex prioritised her job over the relationship. She’s a nurse, and as you read, you’d realise it’s a pattern among healthcare professionals.

“My ex was a nurse and an amazing and super caring lady, but dating her was on a whole different level. Night shifts, emergency calls, constant stress… I basically dated someone who lived in the hospital more than at home. And she would always give an excuse as a nursing student doing internships. I kept thinking, what would happen if we had to marry?”

2. Influencers - Timmie, M

According to Timmie, influencers or creators are attention seekers who thrive on external validation.

“I have the idea from my observation that people who are influencers tend to seek attention from their audience. It gets into their heads over time unless they’re disciplined. I haven’t dated an influencer, and I’m open-minded, but I do not want to take chances. Marriage is a sacred thing to me; I don’t want my private issues going up as content and being aired for online validation.”

3. Tech Bros – Damilola, F

Damilola realised she was competing with ambition and losing badly.

“My ex worked in tech, specifically a startup that was ‘about to blow.’ Every conversation felt like a brainstorming session. He was always distracted, always tired, always chasing the next big thing. Dates were cancelled for last-minute calls or postponed because he had ‘deadlines’.

On top of it all was his arrogance; every time I complained that he treats me like an afterthought. To him, I don’t understand because my job as a content creator is “not that serious”.

4. A Creative – Ceci, F

Ceci now understands that, beyond love, stability is key and the foundation for any long-lasting relationship.

“He was a photographer and filmmaker. Talented, passionate, full of dreams. But also inconsistent, financially unstable, and always waiting for his ‘big break’. He always used Udo Nebo and Blaqjuz as examples of how big he could be in the future. I bought into his vision, saw his potential and supported him emotionally and sometimes financially until I started feeling more like a sponsor than a partner. I love creatives, but I won’t date someone who hasn’t figured out structure, discipline, or financial responsibility.”

5. Lawyers - Tunde, M

Tunde believes that not only are lawyers liars, but they are also gamemasters. Your heart is just a chessboard to them. “She was constantly busy, which wasn’t a big deal to me, as it helped me focus on my work and life. I’ve dated overly clingy women, and her busyness was a blessing to me. But over time, I came to realise I was just another client that needed to be managed. Our arguments sounded like something out of a SUITS episode; even in instances where I’m right, I’m made to feel and believe that I’m wrong. It was exhausting. Never again!”

6. Politicians - Moyo, F

Moyo said, Never again with men in politics. “My ex is a politician. It sounded impressive, but in reality, everything was tied to how he was perceived. He was always calculating how things would look, not how they would feel. I started to audit my outfits and my speech, and agreed with ideals I didn’t find worthy. Every frigging thing was PR.”

7. Doctors – Ify, F

Aside from the free care and consultation, they’re not really worth it. “He was a medical doctor, and I admired his dedication. But I was lonely. His relationship with a particular nurse also scarred me and made me remember a meme that suggested that male doctors and female nurses are usually sexually entangled during night shifts.

Whenever I complained, I was told I was overthinking and paranoid for no reason. The one thing he did that made me scream, 'Enough!' was when he forgot my birthday and missed my calls throughout the day. I get that they’re heroes saving the world, but I will not have a man do that at the expense of my sanity.

But is it really about the job?

Not exactly. It’s about how work shapes people, their priorities, availability, emotional intelligence, and values. A career won’t ruin a relationship on its own, but when it consistently clashes with your needs, you shouldn’t ignore it, but address it.

