Finding Her Edge: Author Jennifer Iacopelli Reflects on Season 1 and Hopes for Season 2

Author Jennifer Iacopelli shares her thoughts on Finding Her Edge Season 1 and teases her hopes for a potential Season 2.

When Finding Her Edge hit Netflix, the adaptation of Jennifer Iacopelli’s teen skating novel quickly became a fan favourite. But for Iacopelli, seeing her characters come to life on screen was like living out a dream. “There’s a line in the show where Brayden says to Adriana, ‘You have to sell the fantasy,’” she shared with Swooon.

“When he said that, I was like, ‘Oh, they’re selling my fantasy.’ This is every author’s fantasy. The characters I created are now portrayed by real people.” And for fans, the question now is: will there be a Season 2 to dive deeper into the world of complicated relationships and skating drama?

A Look Back at Season 1: Jennifer's Take on the Show's Success

When Finding Her Edge premiered on January 22, 2026, it didn’t take long for the series to make waves on Netflix , landing in the Top 5 on the streaming platform's most-watched list. With Madelyn Keys, Cale Ambrozic, and Olly Atkins leading the way, the chemistry between the young cast helped bring the heart of the book to life.

Iacopelli was quick to praise the actors for their dedication, joking, "We just found them first," but also sharing how she felt like she manifested Madelyn Keys, who plays Adriana Russo, "out of the ground." She couldn’t help but marvel at how the actress mirrored the character in both personality and spirit. “The commonalities are startling on every level. All the good stuff, not the things we rage at Adriana for, but all the good stuff.”

The Creative Process: Staying Close to the Book

It's not every day that an author gets to be involved in the onscreen adaptation of their work. Iacopelli was lucky to have Jeff Norton, the show’s executive producer and showrunner, who also has an author’s perspective on storytelling. This connection gave her a rare level of involvement. “I was trusting him with my characters,” she explained, "and he kept me very informed, always explaining major changes.” Iacopelli appreciated how Norton respected the essence of the original story while adapting it for the screen, understanding that the goal was to set up a world that could evolve across multiple seasons.

However, some moments had to be adjusted to fit the broader narrative scope of the series. “I think some stuff came out of the book because you’re looking towards not just being one season of television,” she speculated. There’s one particular storyline she hopes to see return in a potential Season 2—Elise’s reality TV show. Fans are equally eager to see how this plays out on screen.

Season 2 Hopes: What Fans Want, and What Iacopelli Envisions

Looking ahead, Iacopelli expressed excitement for the potential development of key relationships in Season 2. “I’m really looking forward to the Adriana/Riley [Millie Davis] of it all,” she said. Their friendship is one of the standout dynamics in the series, and fans are already rooting for it to stay intact despite the complex circumstances. Iacopelli was also eager to explore how the skating partner swap would play out. With Adriana now skating with Freddie and Brayden paired with Riley, the author is curious to see how these changes will impact the characters both on and off the ice.

Beyond these central storylines, Iacopelli also expressed interest in exploring the chemistry between Will (Harmon Walsh) and Camille (Meredith Forlenza), a dynamic that wasn’t present in the book but worked well on screen. She’s also keen to see more of Weston (Aidan Shaw), a character not found in the novel. “His character arc was so beautiful, well-rounded, and deep,” she said. “Where’s Weston going? I feel like we need justice for Weston in Season 2.”

Could There Be a Sequel to Finding Her Edge?

While fans eagerly await news of a potential Season 2, they’re also hoping for more from the Finding Her Edge universe in the form of a sequel. Iacopelli teased fans with a cryptic hint about her upcoming writing plans, suggesting that those savvy in publishing might be able to dig up some details. “I am currently under contract to write a YA novel,” she shared, leaving readers to speculate if that could be a continuation of her beloved skating series.

For now, fans can get their fix from Iacopelli’s next release, Game, Set, Match, which comes out on February 3. In this new sports romance, Iacopelli promises readers a satisfying conclusion to a British version of Brayden Elliot, a character fans have come to adore.

Looking Ahead: Is Season 2 Coming?