Lice vs Dandruff: How to Tell the Difference and Treat Each Properly

If you’ve ever scratched your head and noticed white flakes dropping on your shoulders, your first thought is usually that it’s dandruff. But sometimes, that itchy scalp is not dry skin at all. It could be head lice.

Head lice and dandruff share many similarities. That’s why so many people treat lice like dandruff and end up wondering why nothing is working. And in a country like Nigeria, where people still use kerosene or other unconventional hair products to treat scalp problems , the confusion can persist for weeks.

What Are Head Lice?

Head lice are tiny insects that live in the hair and feed on blood from the scalp. They lay eggs called nits , which stick tightly to hair strands. Unlike dandruff, lice: Are alive

Can move

Are highly contagious You can get lice from sharing: Combs and brushes

Hats and scarves

Pillows

Close head-to-head contact That’s why lice spread quickly in schools, salons, hostels, and even public transport.

What Is Dandruff?

Dandruff is a scalp condition caused by irritation, excess oil, or a yeast that naturally lives on the skin. It leads to: White or yellow flakes

Dry or oily scalp

Mild itching

Flakes falling easily from the hair. Dandruff is not contagious. You can’t “catch” it from someone else. It often worsens with stress, poor hair care, harsh shampoos, or improper hair washing.

How to Spot Lice

Lice show up with serious itching. If your scalp suddenly feels like something is moving around, pay attention. One of the primary signs of lice is a persistent crawling or tickling feeling, especially behind the ears and at the back of the neck. If you part the hair close to the scalp, you may see: Tiny greyish or brown insects are moving.

Small white or yellowish dots glued to the hair strands (these are lice eggs, called nits) Unlike dandruff, these eggs do not fall off when you shake or brush your hair. You actually have to pull them off with your fingers or a comb.

How to Spot Dandruff

Dandruff is much more familiar to most people. It’s the white or yellow flakes that drop onto your shoulders when you scratch or shake your head. The scalp may feel dry or slightly itchy, but it usually doesn’t feel like anything is crawling on it. Other signs of dandruff include: A tight or dry scalp

Flaking gets worse when your hair is dirty.

Flakes that easily brush off your hair and clothes If washing your hair reduces the flakes, it’s almost always dandruff.

How to Spot the Difference: Symptoms and Patterns

Lice come with intense itching, a crawling feeling, and eggs that cling tightly to hair. Dandruff comes with dryness, mild itching, and flakes that fall freely. Another pattern to watch is spread. Dandruff stays on your scalp. Lice spread to other people. If a child, sibling, or partner suddenly starts itching after you, lice are likely the cause.

How to Effectively Treat Lice and Dandruff

Treating them the same way is a mistake, so it’s important to know what you’re dealing with.

How to Treat Head Lice

Lice are different. Normal shampoo won’t kill them. To permanently get rid of lice , you need: Medicated lice treatment or shampoo containing permethrin and pyrethrin. This is recommended for adults and children over 2 years of age.

A fine lice comb to remove eggs.

Wash all bedding, clothes, and pillowcases in very hot water and dry them using a high heat setting before and after 7 to 10 days of applying the medicated shampoo. Everyone in close contact should be checked, or it will keep spreading. Home remedies like oil or vinegar may slow lice down, but they don’t reliably kill the eggs.

How to Treat Dandruff

Dandruff is usually easy to manage. You can treat it with: Anti-dandruff shampoo containing coal tar, salicylic acid , ketoconazole, or selenium sulfide

Gently wash your scalp at least twice weekly.

Apply moisturising oils

Avoid harsh hair chemicals. Consistency matters. Washing once won’t solve it. Most people see results after 2–3 weeks.

How to Prevent Lice and Dandruff

To prevent lice: Avoid sharing combs, hats, or other hair accessories.

Avoid close head-to-head contact.

Keep hair tools clean. To prevent dandruff: Wash your hair regularly.

Use gentle, moisturising shampoos.

Avoid heavy buildup from oils and styling products. When you keep your scalp clean and know what signs to look out for, you can stop both problems before they get worse.

When You Should See a Doctor

See a healthcare provider if: The itching becomes severe.

There is redness, sores, or infection.

Treatments don’t work after two weeks. Persistent scalp problems can lead to hair damage if ignored. Lice and dandruff may look similar, but they are completely different problems with completely different treatments. The next time white flakes show up on your shoulders, you’ll know exactly what you’re dealing with and how to handle it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can you tell if it’s lice or dandruff?

If the white flakes fall off easily, it is dandruff. If they stick to the hair or move, they are lice.

2. What are the first signs of lice?

The first signs of lice include intense itching, a crawling feeling on the scalp, and tiny white eggs stuck near the hair roots.

3. Can I get lice even if I have dandruff?

Yes. Having dandruff does not protect you from lice. You can have both at the same time.

4. Is my head just dry, or do I have lice?

A dry scalp causes flakes that fall off easily. Lice cause itching and white eggs that stick firmly to the hair.

5. Can dandruff feel like crawling?

No. Dandruff may itch, but it does not create a crawling sensation. That feeling is more common with lice.

6. Can dandruff turn into lice?

No. Dandruff is a scalp condition. Lice are insects. One cannot turn into the other.

7. Are lice caused by dirty hair?

No. Lice can live in both clean and dirty hair. They spread through close contact and shared items.

8. Does anti-dandruff shampoo kill lice?

No. Anti-dandruff shampoos do not kill lice or their eggs. Lice require special medicated treatment.

9. Can lice go away on their own?

No. Lice will continue to multiply unless treated with proper lice medication and combing.

10. Can black people get lice?