Let's Settle This: Debunking 5 Common Wall Gecko Myths in Nigeria

You thought you knew wall geckos…think again.

We’ve all grown up seeing wall geckos dart across the ceiling like tiny spies on a mission. They were part of the backdrop of childhood lore: They are monitoring spirits from the village, they are evil, poisonous pests, or mysterious guardian spirits.

It’s no surprise that popular Google searches about wall geckos sound like horror movie questions: “Is a wall gecko good or bad?” Why do geckos enter the house?” Is it safe to sleep with a gecko in your room? “ What does the Bible say about geckos? ” How to get rid of a wall gecko in Nigeria”

But what if I told you wall geckos actually have medicinal properties and are a natural form of pest control? Let’s break down the biggest myths we’ve heard since childhood.

First of All

There’s a small difference between wall geckos and other geckos. Wall geckos are a specific type adapted to living on walls and inside human homes, while 'geckos' refers to the broader reptile family they belong to.

Wall geckos are geckos, but not all geckos are wall geckos.

Myth 1: Wall Geckos Are “Omo Onile” (Guardians of the House)

Growing up, many Nigerians heard something like, “Don’t kill that wall gecko, o! The house will collapse!”

In Yoruba communities, especially, the wall gecko was treated like a sacred tenant, almost a landlord. Harming it was believed to bring bad luck or even destroy the building itself. Hence, the nickname “omo onile” (child or owner of the house).

Science Says: Houses collapse due to poor construction, not because someone hurt a lizard. If they truly controlled building stability, Nigeria would’ve needed geckos on every construction site.

Myth 2: Wall Geckos Are Poisonous

The story goes that if a wall gecko licks your food, drops in your pot, or even touches your toothbrush, you’re done for. Some even go as far as believing it causes epilepsy or seizures.

Science Says: Wall geckos are not poisonous or venomous. They don’t produce toxins, and their saliva won’t kill you. Like any wild animal, they shouldn’t be near your food for hygiene reasons, but they’re not toxic.

In fact, Arojinle , a wildlife expert, confirms they can even be eaten safely. In parts of Asia like mainland China and Vietnam , geckos are farmed for food and medicinal use.

Myth 3: Wall Geckos Are Messengers From the Spirit World

Because wall geckos seem to appear and disappear silently, stick to walls, and move almost like ghosts, many believe they’re spiritual messengers that deliver signs from ancestors or deities.

Science Says: Wall geckos stick to walls using microscopic hairs on their toes and invisible molecular forces called Van der Waals forces. It’s physics, not spiritual Wi-Fi.

Myth 4: A Wall Gecko’s Chirp Predicts Wealth or Poverty

Some people hear a wall gecko chirp and smile, believing money is on the way. Others panic, thinking it’s a sign of financial doom. The same sound means fortune in one home and suffering in another.

Science Says: Those chirps are just wall geckos talking to each other, nothing more. They use sound to attract mates, warn rivals, or mark territory.

Myth 5: Wall Geckos Are Witches’ Spies (a.k.a. Village People)

This is the heavy one. In some places, seeing a wall gecko at night or spotting one with unusual colour is considered a spiritual attack, like a spy from the “village people” sent to monitor or curse you.

Science Says: Wall geckos are nocturnal hunters. They come out at night to eat insects around bright lights. They’re not spying on you; they’re hunting mosquitoes. Their wall-climbing skills aren’t witchcraft either.

So What’s the Real Truth About Wall Geckos?

Wall geckos come into your home for food (insects like mosquitoes, flies and roaches), shelter and warmth.

They’re harmless, non-poisonous, and incredibly useful. Every gecko you see is actually helping reduce pests in your home for free!

So the next time a gecko sprints across your wall, you don’t need to fear it, worship it, or kill it.

