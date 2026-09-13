Sharon Ooja’s little black dress is everything; here’s how to get the look for less and style it like a pro
Sharon Ooja stunned the internet in a dramatic black mini dress featuring sheer lace, intricate beadwork and striking cutouts.
You can recreate the actress’s glamorous look without spending on a designer dress, with similar options available at different price points.
From sheer pantyhose and gold jewellery to colourful mini bags and statement heels, these styling tricks can instantly elevate a little black dress.
Sharon Ooja could wear anything, even a potato sack, and still look magnificent, but when she posted photos of herself in a little black dress, the internet quite lost its composure.
She enchanted us all with her gazelle-like poise and beauty; beyond these were the details of the dress.
The black mini dress by SomobySomo is bold and eye-catching. It gives a sheer vibe with a see-through black lace over a nude base.
The dress has long sleeves and a high neckline, but the glory of the dress is the intricately designed and beaded cutout that starts from the middle of the bust area and extends a little below the navel
At the hips, the skirt flares out with dramatic fin-like black panels at both sides. The hem is finished with short beaded fringe, and the look is paired with black pointed-toe heels with a small pink detail around the sole.
The original may be a high-end designer piece, but you don’t need a designer budget to get the same head-turning effect. Here are some options that bring that same glamorous vibe without breaking the bank.
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1. Lela Cut Out Lace Mini Dress by Fashion Nova
At a discounted price of ₦32,100, the "Lela Cut Out Lace Mini Dress" mimics the long-sleeve, sheer black lace look with bold front cutouts and a sweetheart neckline.
2. Black Lace Cut Out Detail Mini Dress by PLT
PrettyLittleThing (PLT) has a wide range of mini dresses that could make a fashionista drool and empty their bank accounts, but their "Black Lace Cut Out Detail Mini Dress" gives off a siren aura that leaves you enthralled.
Want to capture attention gracefully? This is the best fit. The delicate sheer lace and waist/torso cutouts will make sure you don’t go unnoticed.
3. Tiwa Mini dress by Ciar Official
This loose, airy mini dress gives a playful effect with its tiered layers of sheer black chiffon. The halter neckline adds some seductive allure to the shoulders and makes the fabric drape away from the body in a relaxed, voluminous silhouette for some razzle-dazzle.
4. Mini Dress from SHEIN
This is the dress you wear when you want to make a statement at any function or place. This fitted black mini dress balances romantic lace with high-glamour embellishments that immediately make you stand out.
The asymmetrical hemline heavily trimmed with long, cascading rhinestone fringe adds dramatic movement and sparkle that sets the siren alarm off
How to style your mini black dress
A mini black dress is already a wardrobe favourite, but the right finishing touches can take it from basic to graceful.
1. Add sheer pantyhose
If the dress is really short, black pantyhose can make the look feel more put together. Go for sheer ones with subtle patterns, especially if the dress is plain.
2. Bring out the gold jewellery
Nigerian girls know the power of good jewellery. Layer a few gold necklaces, add bold hoops and finish with a statement ring or chunky bracelet. If the dress has a simple neckline, let the jewellery do the talking. Gold against black is an easy way to make the outfit look richer.
3. Add a colourful mini bag
All-black can sometimes feel too safe, so give it some personality with your bag. A red, pink, silver or bright green mini bag can instantly make the outfit interesting. For a birthday dinner or night out, a sparkly or embellished bag will give it some aura points.
4. Go all out with the heels
This is where you can really change the mood of the dress. Strappy heels work for a night out, pointed pumps give a more polished look, while embellished or metallic heels can make the outfit feel party-ready.
And if you’re going somewhere where you’ll be on your feet for hours, choose a pair you can actually survive the night in, like kitten heels.
5. Just a few more details to match the aesthetic
The dress is only half the look. A sleek frontal or ponytail, neat braids, a fresh manicure and a good pair of sunglasses can pull everything together. Add a slim belt if the dress needs more shape, or throw on a sleek watch for that extra polished touch.
The beauty of a mini black dress is that you don’t need to do too much. Good jewellery, the right heels, a cute bag and a confident finish can turn a simple black dress into a full look.
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