A collage of Nigerian celebrities who have welcomed or announced babies in 2026

A collage of Nigerian celebrities who have welcomed or announced babies in 2026

From Simi to Sharon Ooja, Nigerian celebrities who have welcomed or announced babies in 2026

Simi, Veekee James, Sharon Ooja, Temi Otedola and other Nigerian celebrities have welcomed or announced babies in 2026. Here’s the full roundup.

Several Nigerian celebrities have welcomed babies or announced pregnancies in 2026

Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji revealed they welcomed triplets after close to five years of marriage.

Other stars, including Ini Dima-Okojie, are still expecting and have shared emotional pregnancy journeys publicly.

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2026 has been a remarkably full year for Nigerian celebrity pregnancies and birth announcements. From surprise reveals to long-awaited arrivals, here is every notable name that has made the news so far.

Simi and Adekunle Gold - March 10

Fans congratulates Adekunle Gold & Simi on the birth of their second child

The couple quietly welcomed their second child on March 10, 2026, with Simi announcing the arrival on April 1 via a series of maternity photos and a heartfelt Instagram caption.

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Characteristically understated, the announcement had been teased months earlier through Adekunle Gold's music video for 'My Love Is the Same', in which Simi appeared with a visible baby bump. The couple, who are already parents to daughter Deja, have a son.

Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji - May 1

One of the year's most emotional announcements. Lateef Adedimeji shared a video on Instagram captioned "We've been keeping a secret," revealing that he and Mo Bimpe had welcomed triplets, three boys, after over four years of marriage.

The news generated an enormous outpouring of support online, with fans and colleagues celebrating what many described as a miracle.

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Veekee James - May 2

Veekee James and Femi Atere announce the birth of their first child

Fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, welcomed their daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, on May 2. The announcement completed a journey that began publicly in February, when Veekee confirmed her pregnancy on the 3rd and followed it with a lavish gender reveal in Dubai the following weekend.

She named her daughter Eliana, meaning "My God has answered," and accompanied the announcement with 1 Samuel 1:27.

Sharon Ooja - May 20

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Candid photo of Sharon Ooja laughing with her husband Ugo Nwoke during a studio pregnancy shoot.

The Skinny Girl in Transit actress announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy, with husband Ugo Nwoke on May 20.

"I just gave birth to the most handsome baby boy I have ever seen," she wrote. The couple have kept his full name private for now, sharing only his initials (W.I.N.), which feels like a conscious attempt at maintaining privacy.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi - May 21

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi have announced the birth of their first child

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The couple announced the birth of their first child on May 21, sharing photos of Temi's bump in what appeared to be a post-birth reveal rather than a pregnancy announcement. The baby arrived roughly ten months after their lavish three-country wedding. No name or gender has been disclosed yet.

Linda Cyril

Linda Cyril and her husband welcome first child

The TikTok personality with over two million followers welcomed her first child after five years of waiting, documenting the entire journey from home to hospital on Instagram.

Still expecting:

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Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini Dima-Okojie announces first pregnancy

She announced her pregnancy on April 22, describing it as "God writing her story of grace", a line that carries weight given her well-documented battle with fibroids since 2017, including a recurrence in 2024 that she managed through lifestyle changes.

Wofai Fada

Wofai Fada announces second pregnancy

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The actress shared her pregnancy news in a birthday message to her husband Taiwo Cole, describing it as a "new chapter." The couple, married in May 2024, are expecting their second child together. Their daughter will become a big sister.