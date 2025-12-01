The Hertunba Dress Everyone’s Wearing Right Now  

From runways to red carpets, the Hertunba dress is stealing hearts. Find out what makes this Nigerian design the must-have of the year.

If you haven’t heard of Hertunba, the Nigerian brand that is leading the Nigerian fashion scene with its stunning designs and creations, then you might’ve been living under a rock. But don’t worry, you’re about to catch up.

Founded by Florentina Nneka Agu, who is from Benin, Edo State, Hertunba’s name comes from “Her” and the Yoruba title “Otunba”, which already tells you that the brand is all about strong, confident women owning their space.

There’s a saying that you can always tell if a designer loves women from their designs, and the love that Hertunba has for women is evident through their designs. Every Hertunba piece is made with love, pride, and purpose. The clothes are designed to make women feel powerful, beautiful, and comfortable in their own skin.

The brand recently made a big statement at Lagos Fashion Week 2025, showing off an incredible range of dresses, kaftans, and two-piece sets.

Hertunba is known for using high-quality fabrics like akwete, silk, velvet, and mesh, many of which are handwoven by women in Edo State. It’s a brand for women who appreciate quality, elegance, and clothes that tell a story.

The Dress Everyone’s Talking About

You’ve probably seen that strapless, curve-hugging, colourful striped dress that’s been all over Instagram. From celebrities to influencers, news presenters, and socialites, everyone seems to have taken their turn in it. It’s bold, it’s eye-catching, and yet it somehow works for almost every occasion.

Adora Tangerine Dress/Photo: Hertunba

The fabric is the star of the show with this dress. It has a stunning interplay of horizontal stripes in jewel tones: emerald greens, deep blues, yellows, and hints of metallic shimmer woven into a pattern.

The fabric feels rich, thick, and intentional, like something that took time to make, because it did.

Then, there’s the shape of the dress. It hugs the body in the right places and gives the wearer a flattering hourglass silhouette.

Starting just below the knee, the dress flares out into a tiered, tassel-heavy frame that creates movement with every step. It gives a mermaid-like effect that is both regal and playful. It’s the kind of dress that dances even when you’re standing still.

The little fringe detail at the hem adds a bit of fun and drama to the dress. Starting just below the knee, the dress flares out into a tiered, tassel-heavy hem that creates movement with every step. It’s the kind of dress that makes you feel glamorous just by slipping into it.

Why Everyone Loves It

Hertunba dresses aren’t just about how they look; they are more about how they make you feel. There’s something really empowering about wearing something handmade, something that carries culture and craftsmanship.

You know that when you put it on, you're wearing the time, skill, and artistry of Nigerian artisans. It is a dress for women who are classy, sophisticated, and love the finer things in life, a preference that is unmistakably reflected in how they dress.

How to Wear It

As seen on stars like Saskay and other style muses, this dress requires very little accessorising. The complex pattern and the texture of the weave do all the talking.

• The Look: Pull your hair back into a sleek bun or ponytail to show off the décolletage and the strapless neckline.

• The Jewels: Accessorise with a simple pendant necklace or statement earrings, but avoid doing both.

• The Vibe: This dress is an instant confidence booster, no matter the event you attend, but it’ll thrive best at events like high-profile birthday dinners, a champagne event, or a red carpet.

The women wearing this dress have one thing in common… confidence. Some style it with bold earrings and heels; others keep it simple with sleek hair and minimal jewellery. Either way, the dress does the talking.

Another reason people can’t stop talking about it is Hertunba’s commitment to slow fashion by supporting local artisans, creating sustainable pieces that last, and celebrating women at every stage.