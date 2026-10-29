Senate moves to make NIN checks compulsory for tenants in Nigeria with ‘Know Your Tenant’ law: 5 important things tenants and landlords should know

Nigeria’s Senate has proposed a ‘Know Your Tenant’ law in Abuja to strengthen tenant identity checks and combat kidnapping, human trafficking and other crimes.

The Senate wants landlords to verify tenants’ identities under a proposed ‘Know Your Tenant’ system.

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Tenants could be required to provide valid identification, potentially including their NIN.

Short-let apartments and commercial properties could also face tighter identity checks.

The proposal aims to help security agencies trace suspects linked to criminal activities.

The proposed law is not yet enforceable, and its final requirements have not been established.

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The Nigerian Senate has proposed stricter tenancy laws that could require landlords to verify the identities of tenants, including through the National Identification Number (NIN) , as part of efforts to combat human trafficking, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

The proposal followed deliberations by lawmakers on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, during discussions on measures to protect Nigerians from human trafficking, modern-day slavery and other human rights abuses.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for the introduction of a ‘Know Your Tenant’ system modelled on the Know Your Customer (KYC) process used by banks to verify their customers’ identities.

Akpabio directed Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele to prepare a bill for consideration, initially focusing on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The proposal comes amid broader concerns about human trafficking networks, the exploitation of vulnerable Nigerians and the use of rented properties for criminal activities.

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Nigerian Senate

Here are five key things tenants and landlords should know about the proposed ‘Know Your Tenant’ law.

1. The Senate wants landlords to verify tenants’ identities

The proposed legislation would introduce a formal system requiring landlords to establish the identities of people renting their properties.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio proposed the ‘Know Your Tenant’ approach as a way to ensure landlords have reliable information about their tenants, similar to the identity checks financial institutions conduct under the banking sector’s Know Your Customer system.

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Under the proposed arrangement, landlords could be required to verify the identities of prospective tenants before allowing them to occupy their properties.

The objective is to improve accountability and ensure that information about people occupying rented properties is available when legitimate security concerns arise.

Akpabio called for legislation to establish the system in the FCT, Abuja. The precise obligations that would apply to landlords, property agents and other property managers would depend on the provisions of the bill and whether it is eventually passed into law.

2. Tenants could be required to provide valid identification

Under the proposed ‘Know Your Tenant’ system, prospective tenants could be required to provide recognised identification documents to establish their identities before renting properties.

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The discussions have included verification through the National Identification Number (NIN). Other identification documents, including a driver’s licence and an international passport, have also been mentioned in reports about the proposal.

If the legislation is enacted, landlords could be required to check tenants’ identification details and maintain appropriate records of the people occupying their properties.

However, the final bill would need to specify which identification documents would be accepted, how the verification process would work and whether landlords would be required to use particular government verification systems.

The proposal also raises questions about the protection of tenants’ personal information. Any system requiring landlords to collect identity details would need clear rules governing how the information is stored, who can access it and the circumstances under which it may be shared with authorised security agencies.

Until the legislation is finalised, tenants should not assume that a new nationwide law already requires them to provide their NIN before renting a property.

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3. Short-let apartments and commercial properties could also be covered

The proposed reforms could extend beyond conventional residential tenancies to include short-let apartments and other rental properties.

Short-let apartments provide temporary accommodation for people travelling for business, holidays or other reasons. Unlike traditional tenancies, these arrangements may last only a few days or weeks.

During the Senate’s deliberations, lawmakers raised concerns about the potential exploitation of rental properties by people involved in criminal activities. They called for stronger regulation of short-let accommodation and better identification procedures.

Commercial properties have also featured in discussions about strengthening tenant registration and identity verification.

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If the eventual legislation covers these categories, landlords, property managers and short-let operators could face additional responsibilities for verifying the identities of occupants.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio

However, the exact scope of the proposed rules remains unclear. The Senate has not established a final set of requirements specifying which properties would be covered, what identification checks would be mandatory or how the rules would apply to short-term bookings.

4. The aim is to make it easier to trace suspects linked to crimes

The Senate’s proposal forms part of broader efforts to tackle human trafficking, kidnapping and other criminal activities by improving the availability of information about people occupying rented properties.

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The deliberations followed discussions about Nigerians who have been trafficked and exploited abroad, including cases involving victims taken to Libya.

Lawmakers also discussed the reported abduction of three children in Akwa Ibom State who were moved through several locations before they were rescued.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio reportedly said the children had been missing for 93 days before their rescue. Reports on the case said they had been moved through Aba, Katsina and Lagos and were allegedly at risk of being trafficked to Ghana.

The case formed part of the wider discussion about how authorities could strengthen efforts to prevent trafficking and protect vulnerable people.

Under the proposed tenancy system, reliable identification records could help security agencies establish who occupied a property at a particular time and provide leads when investigating suspected criminal activities.

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However, identity verification alone cannot guarantee that crimes will be prevented. Its effectiveness would depend on accurate records, proper implementation and cooperation between landlords and authorised law enforcement agencies.

The Senate has also called for stronger enforcement of existing anti-trafficking laws, investigations into suspected trafficking networks and increased support for the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) .

5. The proposal is not yet an enforceable new law

Despite the Senate’s call for stricter tenancy regulations, the proposed ‘Know Your Tenant’ arrangement has not yet become an enforceable new law.

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Akpabio called for the necessary legislation to be introduced in the FCT, Abuja. The proposal would have to go through the applicable legislative process before becoming law.

The exact requirements for landlords and tenants have not been finalised. These include which identification documents would be mandatory, how identity verification would be conducted, whether short-let operators would be covered and what penalties might apply to landlords who fail to comply.

It is also unclear whether similar requirements would eventually be introduced in other states. Any extension beyond Abuja would depend on the relevant legislative and legal arrangements.

The Senate’s discussions have also highlighted the importance of enforcing existing laws rather than relying on new legislation alone. Lawmakers called for stronger action against trafficking networks, better protection for victims and greater cooperation among relevant authorities.