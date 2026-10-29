Tinubu heads to Saudi Arabia today to seek Allah’s guidance and blessings for Nigeria and its people

President Bola Tinubu travels to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, today to perform Umrah and pray for Nigeria's peace and stability. Before departing Abuja, he is scheduled to commission new equipment for the Nigerian Air Force.

Tinubu will travel to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on October 29 to perform Umrah.

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The President will pray for Nigeria’s peace, unity, stability and continued progress.

Tinubu is expected to commission Nigerian Air Force equipment before departing Abuja.

The Presidency expects him to return to Nigeria next week.

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, today, Thursday, October 29, to perform Umrah and pray for Nigeria’s peace, unity, stability and continued progress.

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The planned trip was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 28, by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

According to the Presidency, the visit will give Tinubu an opportunity for spiritual reflection, devotion, and prayers for the country and its citizens.

“The visit gives the President an opportunity for spiritual reflection, devotion, and prayers for Nigeria’s peace, unity, stability, and continued progress,” the statement said.

It added that Tinubu would perform the religious rites associated with the pilgrimage while seeking divine guidance for the country.

“While in Makkah, President Tinubu will perform the religious rites associated with Umrah, seeking Allah’s guidance and blessings for Nigeria and its people,” the statement read.

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The announcement did not disclose any additional official engagements planned for the President during his stay in Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu to commission Nigerian Air Force equipment before departure

Before leaving Abuja, Tinubu is expected to commission equipment acquired by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to support its operations.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja before the President departs for Saudi Arabia.

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However, the Presidency did not specify the type or quantity of equipment to be commissioned or provide details about its intended operational deployment.

Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria next week after completing the spiritual exercise. The Presidency did not announce a specific date for his return.

What to know about Umrah

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, one of the holiest cities in Islam. It involves a series of religious rites, including entering a state of ritual consecration known as Ihram, performing Tawaf by circumambulating the Kaaba, and completing Sa’i by walking between the hills of Safa and Marwah.

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Unlike Hajj, which is performed during a designated period in the Islamic calendar and is obligatory for Muslims who meet the required conditions, Umrah can be undertaken at different times of the year.

The pilgrimage provides Muslims with an opportunity for worship, repentance, reflection and supplication. Tinubu’s stated purpose for the visit is to perform the rites and pray for Nigeria’s peace, unity, stability and progress.

The Presidency’s announcement comes as the administration continues to govern a country facing security, economic and social challenges. However, the statement did not link the pilgrimage to any specific government policy or announce new measures arising from the visit.