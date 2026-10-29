Lagos gives residents and employers until December 31 to get health insurance: What it will cost and how to enrol

Lagos gives residents and employers until December 31 to get health insurance: What it will cost and how to enrol

Lagos gives residents and employers until December 31 to get health insurance: What it will cost and how to enrol

Lagos residents, workers and employers have until December 31 to obtain health insurance before mandatory enforcement begins on January 1, 2027.

Lagos will begin enforcing mandatory health insurance on January 1, 2027.

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The Lagos Private Health Plans will complement Ilera Eko, with 21 HMOs participating.

The government has increased its Health Equity Fund to ₦3 billion to support vulnerable residents.

The Lagos State Government has given residents, workers, and employers until December 31, 2026, to obtain health insurance before its compulsory coverage policy takes effect on January 1, 2027.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the deadline on Tuesday, October 27, while launching the enforcement programme under Executive Order EO/BOS/01 of 2024 in Victoria Island, Lagos.

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The policy requires residents to enrol in a recognised health insurance scheme, regardless of their employment status or state of origin.

Employers also have registration obligations. According to LASHMA, public and private organisations with more than five employees must register with the agency and obtain a Corporate Identification Number before enrolling their workers through an HMO.

The government says the initiative is intended to reduce the financial burden of medical bills and make healthcare more accessible.

To expand coverage, the state has introduced the Lagos Private Health Plans (LPHP), which will complement Ilera Eko, the existing scheme designed to serve vulnerable residents and people working in the informal sector.

Sanwo-Olu said 21 health maintenance organisations (HMOs) had agreed to participate in the new private health plans. He urged residents and employers to use the remaining grace period to enrol before enforcement begins.

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How much will health insurance cost in Lagos?

A doctor checking a patient's neck for lumps

Residents can choose from different health insurance plans depending on their budgets and healthcare needs.

The state's direct Ilera Eko plans start at ₦15,000 annually (Standard Jaara) for basic individual coverage, while higher-tier private HMO plans offering access to premium hospitals and comprehensive inpatient care can exceed ₦200,000 annually.

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According to the official Lagos Private Health Partnership website , the listed individual annual premiums are:

Bronze: ₦30,000 — Covers inpatient care up to ₦150,000, outpatient care up to ₦100,000 and medication up to ₦50,000. It includes general ward accommodation for up to seven days annually.

Silver: ₦60,000 — Provides inpatient coverage up to ₦350,000, outpatient care up to ₦250,000 and medication up to ₦80,000. It also includes maternity benefits up to ₦100,000, subject to the plan's terms.

Gold: ₦120,000 — Offers inpatient coverage up to ₦1 million, outpatient care up to ₦500,000 and medication coverage. It also includes chronic condition treatment and maternity benefits up to ₦200,000.

Gold Plus: ₦150,000 — Provides inpatient coverage up to ₦2.5 million, outpatient care up to ₦1 million and medication coverage. Its benefits include chronic condition treatment and maternity coverage up to ₦300,000.

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The plans also include different levels of access to hospitals, consultations, laboratory tests and specialist services. Residents should confirm current prices, exclusions, benefit limits and participating hospitals before paying.

READ ALSO: 9 Emergency Hospitals in Lagos You Can Rely On

How to enrol for health insurance in Lagos

A resident enrolling for an health insurance plan using a laptop in bed

You can start the process through the Lagos Private Health Partnership's enrolment website .

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The platform allows individuals to register, select an available plan, choose an HMO and healthcare provider, and make payment.

Residents who prefer the existing Ilera Eko scheme can seek information and enrolment assistance through the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) .

The appropriate plan and enrolment process may differ depending on whether a person is employed, self-employed or eligible for subsidised coverage.

What happens to residents who cannot afford insurance?

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The state government has increased its Health Equity Fund from ₦1 billion to ₦3 billion to support vulnerable residents who cannot afford insurance premiums.

Dr Adebayo Adedewe, chairman of LASHMA's governing board, said the fund was intended to help provide coverage for more than 500,000 vulnerable residents.

The government has also announced plans to monitor participating HMOs, including their payment of hospital claims and whether patients receive the treatment covered by their policies.

Sanwo-Olu further directed healthcare providers not to deny emergency patients treatment because they could not immediately pay. He said patients must first be stabilised before payment or insurance issues are addressed.

The state is targeting an increase in insured residents from about two million to at least 10 million.

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With enforcement scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027, residents, workers and employers have until December 31 to arrange their coverage.

Those choosing a plan should confirm its benefits and ensure that their preferred hospitals are included before completing enrolment.

You can explore the Lagos Private Health Partnership's plans and enrolment options through its official website .