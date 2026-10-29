Nigerian man who survived 10 days in Sahara Desert without food or water during Libya migration shares how he rebuilt his life

Nigerian man who survived 10 days in Sahara Desert without food or water during Libya migration shares how he rebuilt his life

Nigerian man who survived 10 days in Sahara Desert without food or water during Libya migration shares how he rebuilt his life

A Nigerian man known as Amaddream survived 10 days in the Sahara Desert without food or water before being imprisoned in Libya in 2022. Today, he has rebuilt his life in Enugu, running a food business making up to ₦100,000 weekly.

A Nigerian man who travelled to Libya in search of gold says he spent 10 days in the Sahara Desert without food or water before he was taken to prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amaddream has returned to Enugu, where he established a food business that earns him between ₦70,000 and ₦100,000 weekly.

After his ordeal in Libya in 2022, the Nigerian man has urged youths to be cautious about migration in pursuit of better opportunities abroad.

The man, identified as Amaddream on X, recounted his ordeal in 2022 when he travelled to Libya in search of better opportunities but ended up behind bars.

According to him, the journey took a devastating turn when he and others spent 10 days in the Sahara Desert without food or water before they entered prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“2022 bro I dey prison for Libya because I dey find gold update! Them hold us for Sahara Desert for 10 days, no food no water B4 we enter prison!💔”

Amaddream used his experience to warn other Nigerian youths about the dangers of migration without proper consideration of the risks involved.

Now back in Nigeria, he disclosed that he had settled in Enugu, where he established a food business that generates a steady income.

“Story long but I dey Enugu Nigeria now, set up new business for myself and I dey make atleast 70 to ₦100k a week! Be wise please🙏”

Advertisement

Advertisement